How to watch today's Sutton United vs Birmingham City FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Sutton United and Birmingham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham City will face Sutton United in the first round of the FA Cup this weekend, marking their return to this stage of the competition for the first time in three decades.

The Blues are not accustomed to entering the tournament at this point, but their relegation to League One has necessitated this early entry. Under the guidance of Chris Davies, they currently sit atop the third division, although their performance has shown some vulnerabilities, having dropped points in two of their last four matches.

Sutton United come into this matchup as significant underdogs. The National League team is positioned comfortably in the middle of the table in the fifth tier of English football. After being relegated from League Two last season, they managed to make an impressive run to the FA Cup third round, securing victories over AFC Fylde and Horsham before being eliminated by Plymouth Argyle.

Sutton United vs Birmingham kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 am ET/ 5:30 am PT Venue: VBS Community Stadium

The match will be played at the VBS Community Stadium on Sunday, November 3, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 am ET/ 5:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sutton United team news

Will Davies is eager to deliver a standout performance in attack for the U's this weekend, with five goals in 16 appearances for Sutton in the National League this season.

Following a strong defensive showing that resulted in a clean sheet during last Saturday's victory over Braintree Town, the home side is likely to continue with a center-back duo of Alex Kirk and Tyler French.

After Bailey Peacock-Farrell started in goal against Fulham's youth team earlier this week, Ryan Allsopp is expected to reclaim the goalkeeper role for Birmingham in their upcoming match in Surrey.

Sutton United possible XI: Sims; Coley, French, Kirk, Waller; Odelusi, Vaz, Sivi, Nadesan, De Silva; Davies

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wren, Landers Defenders: Birch, Lynch, Hurley, Lima, Beresford Midfielders: Guy, McGinnell, Christophorou, Doyle, Collins, Gibson Forwards: McSkeane, Parry, Dowd, Burke, Edmunds, Byrne, Reece

Birmingham team news

Birmingham City will be without key defenders Krystian Bielik and Lee Buchanan, who are both sidelined due to ankle and calf injuries, respectively.

Emil Hansson is also nursing an injury after exiting the match against Bolton Wanderers, while fellow winger Scott Wright has been missing from action lately, leaving his fitness for a return uncertain. On a positive note, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Alfie Chang are progressing in their recoveries, and Luke Harris will be available again after missing out on the match against Fulham's youth team on Tuesday night.

Birmingham City possible XI: Allsopp; Laird, Klarer, Davies, Cochrane; Paik, Iwata, Willumsson, Anderson, May; Stansfield

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allsop, Peacock-Farrell, Mayo Defenders: Laird, Klarer, Sanderson, Cochrane, Sampsted, Davies, Williams Midfielders: Bielik, Hansson, Wright, Leonard, Paik, Anderson, Willumsson, Gardner-Hickman, Iwata, Khela Forwards: May, Jutkiewicz, Dykes, Yokoyama

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

