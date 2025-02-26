How to Watch Survivor Season 48: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Survivor Season 48.

As the longest-running reality competition series, Survivor is set to captivate audiences once again with its 48th season, premiering on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, on CBS. Hosted by the iconic Jeff Probst, this season promises to deliver intense competition, strategic gameplay, and surprising twists that fans have come to love.

Show Information

Date Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT TV Channel CBS Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

The Cast

Season 48 features a dynamic cast of 18 contestants from diverse backgrounds, each bringing unique skills and experiences to the game. Notable cast members include Eva Erickson, a PhD student with autism; Joe Hunter, a firefighter captain playing in honor of his late sister; and Cedrek McFadden, a colorectal surgeon. The cast is divided into three tribes: Vula, Lagi, and Civa, each with its own blend of personalities and professions, including a stunt performer, a debate professor, and a fire lieutenant.

Format and Twists

The season kicks off with a two-hour premiere, followed by 90-minute episodes throughout, allowing for more in-depth storytelling and strategic insights. This format, introduced in Season 45, has been well-received by fans, offering a deeper look into the contestants' experiences and alliances. As always, contestants must navigate complex social dynamics, form alliances, and outwit each other to survive. The season is expected to consist of 13 episodes, culminating in a finale likely on May 21, 2025.

How to Watch

