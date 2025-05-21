How to Watch Survivor 48 Season Finale: Live Stream, Start Time, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Survivor 48 Season Finale.

The stage is set for an epic conclusion as Survivor 48 readies its three-hour finale and aftershow this Wednesday, May 21, at 8/7c on CBS. After 13 weeks in Fiji, only five castaways remain: Joe Hunter, Eva Erickson, Kamilla Karthigesu, Kyle Fraser and Mitch Guerra. Each has navigated a season defined by old-school alliance play, physical grit and strategic blindsides—yet only one will emerge as Sole Survivor.

Event Information

When Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time 8:00 PM ET TV Channel CBS Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Hunter has dominated both physically and socially, winning four individual immunity challenges and steering the majority alliance with a steady hand. His leadership and likability have made him the odds-on favorite, but Survivor history warns that frontrunners often face tough jury scrutiny—especially if their "honor and integrity" gameplay left jurors feeling betrayed. Still, if Joe reaches the Final Three, his resume will be hard to beat.

Erickson has played a strong strategic game, often working closely with Joe. Her possession of a hidden immunity idol could be a game-changer in the final stretch, and her ability to make bold moves might sway a jury looking for agency and risk-taking.

Kamilla Karthigesu and Kyle Fraser have quietly built their cases, influencing key votes and staying under the radar. If the jury values subtle, behind-the-scenes gameplay, either could surprise everyone.

Mitch Guerra, the perennial underdog, has survived against the odds, outlasting bigger targets and deftly avoiding the chopping block. If he can articulate his journey and resilience, he could capture votes from a jury that respects scrappy gameplay.

