How to watch today’s Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, play start time, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the IPL game between the SRH vs CSK, as well as the Play Start Time and team news.

The clash between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings is set to take place on April 5, 2024, at 10:00 am ET in IPL 2024.

In previous clashes, CSK has exerted dominance over SRH, winning 15 of 20 matches, emphasizing their significant dominance in this cricket rivalry.

Both teams are coming into this match after losing their last games. SRH lost to the Gujarat Titans, while CSK lost to the Delhi Capitals.

CSK is third on the table, while SRH trailing in sixth place. With historical precedents and the recent setting of the stage, fans are looking forward to another enthralling matchup between two formidable opponents.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings: Date & Play Start Time

The Exciting IPL match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings will take place on 5 April 2024 at 10:00 am ET at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

Date April 5, 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Location Hyderabad, Telangana, India

How to watch SRH vs CSK IPL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between the Sunisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings online on WillowTV. The best streaming service for WillowTV is SlingTV. SlingTV offers two packages that include WillowTV, the Dashkin Flex pack, and the Desi Binge Plus.

A Sling TV Orange subscription combined with Willow Cricket Monthly is $50 a month, a bargain price for cricket fans compared to most cable subscriptions that include willowTV in their channel lineup. Sling Orange also includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, so you are guaranteed various sports coverage throughout the year.

SRH vs CSK Team News

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

SRH started their IPL campaign with a loss to the Kolkata Knight Riders but recovered with a victory over the Mumbai Indians, but in their most recent match, they lost to Gujarat Titans.

With players like Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, and Aiden Markram leading the way. SRH's batting core shows potential.

On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins lead a strong pace attack.

However, the spin department seems to be lacking, as Mayank Markande is the only specialist spinner and Wanindu Hasaranga's inclusion is in doubt.

The absence of the Sri Lankan spinner creates a void in the spin attack, limiting SRH's alternatives.

With only five wins against CSK in the past, SRH's concentration on maximizing their hitting skills is essential, especially at home. As they prepare to face CSK, utilizing their batting strength in favorable conditions could be crucial for SRH's success.

SRH Probable XI Against CSK

Pat Cummins (c), Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai Super Kings Team News

CSK started their IPL season with back-to-back wins at home, but their winning streak was halted when they lost their first game away, against Delhi Capitals, they lost because they couldn't reach the huge score of 192 runs.

In the first three matches, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has had trouble finding a rhythm with the bat, while Rachi Ravindra has given the team, steady starts.

Fans of CSK were thrilled when MS Dhoni came back to the crease in the last game, even though his team lost.

Despite this loss, CSK is confident because they have an impressive record against SRH.

With 15 wins out of 20 games against SRH, the Kings are confident going into this match. With a winning record against SRH, CSK aims to maintain its supremacy and pick up another important IPL victory.

CSK Probable XI Against SRH

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings in IPL matches: