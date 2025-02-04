+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
DFB-Pokal
team-logo
MHPArena
team-logo
watch on espn+
GOAL

How to watch today's Stuttgart vs Augsburg DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

DFB-PokalVfB Stuttgart vs AugsburgVfB StuttgartAugsburg

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between VfB Stuttgart and Augsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stuttgart will take on Augsburg in the quarter-final of the DFB-Pokal at the MHPArena on Tuesday.

Stuttgart will be desperate to avoid another defeat. They have lost three games in a row and have struggled to deliver results recently. Augsburg are unbeaten in their last four outings across all competitions and are in a much better shape heading into this knockout fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg kick-off time

crest
DFB-Pokal - DFB Pokal
MHPArena

The match will be played at the MHPArena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg Probable lineups

VfB StuttgartHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestFCA
33
A. Nuebel
24
J. Chabot
4
J. Vagnoman
7
M. Mittelstaedt
45
A. Chase
6
A. Stiller
16
A. Karazor
25
J. Larsen
18
J. Leweling
9
E. Demirovic
26
D. Undav
22
N. Labrovic
31
K. Schlotterbeck
11
M. Wolf
5
C. Matsima
6
J. Gouweleeuw
13
D. Giannoulis
19
F. Onyeka
8
E. Rexhbecaj
20
A. Claude
17
K. Jakic
9
S. Essende

3-4-2-1

FCAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Sebastian Hoeness

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Jess Thorup

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

VfB Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart will be without central defenders Dan-Axel Zagadou and Ameen Al Dakhil for this fixture.

With forwards El Bilal Toure and Justin Diehl unavailable, Nick Woltemade and Deniz Undav are likely candidates to lead the attack.

Augsburg team news

The visiting side is also dealing with injury setbacks, as defenders Cedric Zesiger and Henri Koudossou remain sidelined.

Mergim Berisha and Yusuf Kabadayi will also miss out due to injuries.

Form

VFB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

FCA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

VFB

Last 5 matches

FCA

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

8

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement