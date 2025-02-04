How to watch today's Stuttgart vs Augsburg DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between VfB Stuttgart and Augsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stuttgart will take on Augsburg in the quarter-final of the DFB-Pokal at the MHPArena on Tuesday.

Stuttgart will be desperate to avoid another defeat. They have lost three games in a row and have struggled to deliver results recently. Augsburg are unbeaten in their last four outings across all competitions and are in a much better shape heading into this knockout fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

VfB Stuttgart vs Augsburg kick-off time

The match will be played at the MHPArena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

VfB Stuttgart team news

Stuttgart will be without central defenders Dan-Axel Zagadou and Ameen Al Dakhil for this fixture.

With forwards El Bilal Toure and Justin Diehl unavailable, Nick Woltemade and Deniz Undav are likely candidates to lead the attack.

Augsburg team news

The visiting side is also dealing with injury setbacks, as defenders Cedric Zesiger and Henri Koudossou remain sidelined.

Mergim Berisha and Yusuf Kabadayi will also miss out due to injuries.

