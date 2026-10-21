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Europa League
team-logoSturm Graz
Graz-Liebenau Stadium
team-logoMarseille
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Watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille Europa League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sturm Graz vs Marseille
Sturm Graz
Marseille
Europa League

How to watch the Europa League match between Sturm Graz and Marseille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Europa League - Game Week 3
Graz-Liebenau Stadium

Today's game between Sturm Graz and Marseille will kick off at Oct 22, 2026, 12:45 PM.

Sturm Graz vs Marseille is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX. Check your preferred platform for subscription details and regional availability.

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ViX

ViX

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Sturm Graz host Marseille at the Graz-Liebenau Stadium in the Europa League, with both clubs looking to shift the momentum of their continental campaigns.

For Marseille, the trip to Austria arrives at a complicated moment. Bruno Genesio's side have lost both of their Europa League matches so far, falling to Besiktas and then Olympiacos, and they arrive in Graz without a single point from the competition.

There is at least some cause for optimism heading into the fixture. Marseille put in a sharp attacking display in Ligue 1 at the weekend, beating Angers 5-2 away from home with Amine Harit and Amine Gouiri among the scorers in a performance that showed what this squad is capable of when things click.

Sturm Graz come into this fixture with their own mixed signals. Fabio Ingolitsch's side were beaten 3-0 by Bournemouth in their previous Europa League outing, but they bounced back emphatically in the Austrian Bundesliga, thrashing Grazer AK 6-1 last weekend.

The Europa League standings give this fixture real urgency for both clubs. Neither side can afford another loss if they want to stay within reach of the qualification places.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille live.

How to watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sturm Graz vs Marseille Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Ingolitsch

Sturm Graz are managed by Fabio Ingolitsch, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Marseille head coach Bruno Genesio leads the away side, but confirmed team news is also unavailable at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information before the match.

Form

SGR

SGR - Form

SAL
L3-0
FAC
W3-1
WIE
W0-2
BOU
L3-0
GAK
W6-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5
OM

OM - Form

BJK
L4-1
PSG
L1-2
TRO
W0-2
OLY
L0-1
SCO
W2-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Sturm Graz have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, losing twice. Their most recent result was a commanding 6-1 Bundesliga win over Grazer AK, following a 3-0 Europa League defeat to Bournemouth. They also beat Austria Wien 2-0 in the league, though a 3-0 loss to Salzburg represents the low point of that run. Across those five games, Graz scored 12 goals and conceded seven.

Marseille have two wins and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 5-2 Ligue 1 victory away at Angers, a result that followed a 1-0 Europa League loss to Olympiacos. Earlier in the run, they beat Troyes 2-0 but were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain and Besiktas. Marseille scored 10 goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Sturm GrazDrawMarseille
1
0
1
Champions League
Sturm Graz badge
Sturm Graz
SGR
3
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
2
FT
Champions League
Marseille badge
Marseille
OM
2
Sturm Graz badge
Sturm Graz
SGR
0
FT
3Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals1/2
Both teams scored1/2

The two clubs have met twice before, both in the UEFA Champions League in 1999. The most recent of those encounters saw Sturm Graz win 3-2 at home in October of that year, while Marseille claimed a 2-0 victory when the sides met in Marseille the previous month. Each club has one win from the two recorded meetings.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
JuventusJuventusJUV
220071+66
W
W
2
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
220060+66
W
W
3
BenficaBenficaBEN
220061+56
W
W
4
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
220073+46
W
W
5
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
220051+46
W
W
6
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
220040+46
W
W
7
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
220052+36
W
W
8
LyonLyonOL
220053+26
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
220031+26
W
W
10
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
220031+26
W
W
11
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
211052+34
D
W
12
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
211041+34
D
W
13
RennesRennesREN
211021+14
W
D
14
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
211010+14
W
D
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
210163+33
L
W
16
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
210142+23
W
L
17
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
210143+13
W
L
18
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
210132+13
L
W
19
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
21013303
L
W
20
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
21012203
W
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
210114-33
L
W
22
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
201123-11
D
L
22
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
201123-11
D
L
24
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
201112-11
L
D
24
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
201112-11
D
L
26
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
201103-31
L
D
27
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
201116-51
D
L
28
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
200213-20
L
L
28
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
200213-20
L
L
30
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
200225-30
L
L
31
MarseilleMarseilleOM
200215-40
L
L
31
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
200215-40
L
L
33
CelticCelticCEL
200227-50
L
L
33
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
200227-50
L
L
35
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
200205-50
L
L
36
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
200208-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Europa League, Sturm Graz sit in 26th place and Marseille in 31st. Both clubs are in the lower half of the table and need points to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sturm Graz vs Marseille today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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