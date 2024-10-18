How to watch UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, start times, streaming links & more

All the info you need ahead of the thrilling cage action set in the United Arab Emirates

All MMA eyes will be focused on the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 26, as Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria clash for the featherweight crown, the feature bout at UFC 308. Dana White and his UFC bandwagon are back in the Middle East for the first time since the ‘UFC on ABC: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov’ card held in early August.

We last saw UFC legend and Hawaiian hero Max Holloway in action, knocking out Justin Gaethje in devastating fashion during the dying embers of their lightweight clash at UFC 300 in Vegas in April. It was the third victory in a row for the 'Blessed' one, who triumphed against both the Korean Zombie (Jung Chan-sung) and Arnold Allen in 2023. It’s Holloway’s best run of form since he went on a 13-fight winning streak between 2014-2018, and he’ll rubber stamp his legacy as one of UFC’s all-time greats if he can defy the odds and reign supreme as featherweight champ again, seven years after capturing the belt for the first time.

Holloway will need to be at his very best, and then some, to bring an end to Ilia Topuria’s unbeaten run. The East European cage star, who fights out of Spain, hence his moniker of ‘El Matador’, is defending the featherweight crown for the first time since famously bringing an end to Alexander Volkanovski's five-year reign as the 145-lb king at UFC 298 at Anaheim's Honda Center in February. It was Topuria’s 15th straight success since he debuted on the MMA scene at ‘Mix Fight Events 17’ in 2015, and he looks to continue his rise to stardom by claiming the scalp of the UFC icon Max Holloway.

Supporting on the main card, another unbeaten rising star, Khamzat Chimaev, takes on the former middleweight champ, Robert Whittaker. The Russian-born, Chimaev fights out of the United Arab Emirates and can expect plenty of vocal support from the MMA masses inside the Etihad Arena as he looks to stretch his record to 14-0.

Let GOAL help take you through all the info you need ahead of UFC 308, including how to watch or stream Topuria vs Holloway live, as well as all the other thrilling encounters on the Abu Dhabi card.

When is UFC 308?

UFC 308 will take place on Saturday, October 26, at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena in the United Arab Emirates. The prelims are set to commence at 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT. The pay-per-view main card portion will start at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT. The octagon walks for the main event, Topuria vs Holloway, are expected to take place at approximately 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT.

Date Saturday, October 26 Location Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi Start time 10:30 am ET / 7:30 am PT Main event walks (approx) 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

How to watch UFC 308 in the US

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway is available to watch and stream on ESPN+ PPV for $79.99, allowing fans to enjoy every knockout and submission from the comfort of their homes. You can purchase the event on the ESPN app on your streaming device or smart TV if you have an active ESPN+ subscription. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $10.99 per month or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

UFC 308 Fight Card

Weight class Fight Featherweight title Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway Middleweight Robert Whittaker vs Khamza Chimaev Featherweight Lerone Murphy vs Dan Ige Light-heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev vs Aleksandr Rakic Middleweight Sharabutdin Magomedov vs Armen Petrosyan

Ilia Topuria MMA Stats

Age: 27

27 Height: 5ft 7in

5ft 7in Reach: 69in

69in Total fights: 15

15 Record: 15-0-0

