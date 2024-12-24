How to watch NBA Christmas Games 2024: TV schedule, timings, streaming links & more

There’s no Christmas let-up for the world’s best hoop shooters. Check out all the festive action coming your way

Sport is the gift that keeps on giving, and it doesn’t even stop on Christmas Day. Spare a thought, though, for those millionaire-earning basketball players, sweating away while you’re tucking into your turkey & trimmings on Wednesday, December 25. Impatient children all over the land will be excitedly getting up at the crack of dawn to rip open their gifts from Santa, and so will the hoards of hoops fans. With the first of five back-to-back Christmas Day games getting underway from 12 noon (ET), there’ll be no messing about in the morning.

The NBA first began playing on Christmas Day 1947, one year after the league's inception. Since then, the NBA has played games on the sacred day every year except in 1998, when a lockout cancelled half of the 1998-99 season. It is now a can’t-miss tradition to watch basketball on December 25. Fans kick off the day opening their presents, hoping to find a jersey or pair of signature shoes underneath the tree, and then settle in for a star-studded five-game fest. Getting the chance to watch veterans and legends like LeBron James and Stephen Curry as well as rising stars such as Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama. Millions of viewers nationwide tune in year-in-year-out to catch the Christmas Day NBA action and during last year's five-game schedule, an average of 2.85 million viewers saw the coverage on ABC & ESPN.

With several of this season's top-performing teams in action, including the Boston Celtics, the Dallas Mavericks, the New York Knicks, and the Denver Nuggets, there is sure to be significant court drama throughout the day. Over 13 consecutive hours of live coverage begins with the San Antonio Spurs at the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden from 12 noon (ET) and concludes with the Denver Nuggets at the Phoenix Suns which tips-off at 10:30pm. Festive season on court is special and this year is no exception, with themed events taking place at all five arenas. The NBA Christmas Games 2024 schedule makes for very interesting reading and there are several must-see matchups.

Naturally, the LA Lakers will be participating, having played on December 25 every season since 1999. Unfortunately for Lakers fans, their win percentage during the festive period doesn't make for pretty reading. The NY Knicks are another team that has a strong affinity for Christmas. The 'Big Apple' outfit have competed in Yuletide games for over 50 seasons and they played in the NBA's first Christmas Day game in 1947. Since then, the Knicks have been an almost constant ingredient in the holiday schedule mix. Although the Knicks have not been in their best form in recent years, a game at Madison Square Garden during the holidays has always attracted a huge turnout and high viewing figures.

Let GOAL help guide you through all the ins and outs of the NBA’s Christmas schedule, including what match-ups are on and where you can catch all the exhilarating court action.

How to watch all the NBA Christmas Games

The 2024 NBA Christmas Day games will air on ABC and ESPN. For the second year running, ESPN+ will show all five 2024 NBA Christmas games, making it one of the most cost-effective ways of streaming the action online. With a subscription, you’ll get access to every game, exclusive sports content, and analysis. You can download the ESPN+ app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), and 1 year costs $109.99.

Of course, you can catch both ABC and ESPN on cord-cutting services such as Fubo. Fubo packages start at $79.99 a month and they offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. For avid sports fans, Fubo is the ultimate choice as it provides access to the most popular sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can also enjoy some of the world’s most popular leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Watch the NBA Christmas Games from anywhere with a VPN

If you aren't able to watch the NBA games live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

What is the NBA Christmas Games schedule?

Date Match Time Watch Stream Wednesday, Dec. 25 San Antonio Spurs at NY Knicks 12 pm ET (9 am PT) ABC/ESPN ESPN+/Fubo Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks 2:30 pm ET (11:30 am PT) ABC/ESPN ESPN+/Fubo Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics 5 pm ET (2 pm PT) ABC/ESPN ESPN+/Fubo LA Lakers @ Golden State Warriors 8 pm ET (5 pm PT) ABC/ESPN ESPN+/Fubo Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns 10:30 pm ET (7:30 pm PT) ABC/ESPN ESPN+/Fubo

FAQs

Who are fancied to make the NBA Playoffs this season?

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics are currently fighting it out for supremacy in the Eastern Conference, though Boston remain the oddsmakers’ favourites to become the first side to defend the NBA crown since the Golden State Warriors in 2018. In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder top the charts and are proving a tough nut to crack and score against.

How do the NBA Playoffs work?

Technically, 16 teams make the NBA playoffs each season. Eight teams from the Western Conference and eight from the Eastern Conference. Those teams are seeded one to eight. The top six teams in both the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, ranked by winning percentage, directly advance to the playoffs. Teams ranked seventh through to tenth though, compete in the NBA play-in tournament for the seventh and eighth seeds. The playoffs last four rounds, with each being a best-of-seven series, including the NBA Finals.

