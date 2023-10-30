How to watch today's Raiders vs Lions game: Livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time & radio station

Everything you need to know on how to watch the Raiders against the Lions, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Detroit Lions will aim to bounce back from only a second loss of the 2023 NFL season when they face the Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday Night Football encounter during Week 8 at Ford Field. Having posted a 5-2 record for the season to date, the Michigan team are among the standout sides in the league this term, and hope they can continue their work.

Raiders vs Lions | Mon Oct 30 | 20:15 ET Watch on ESPN+

A loss to the Baltimore Ravens - and a seismic loss at that - took the shine off what had been a terrific season so far however, and Dan Campbell will demand a response. Without rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker on hand, it will fall to Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater to steer the side forward again.

A Week 7 defeat to the Chicago Bears moved the Raiders to a losing 3-4 record for the term to date, but the Josh McDaniels-helmed outfit won't be feeling the heat just yet. A loss against their opponents here could prove to be one setback they could do without, and they'll be keen for the victory too.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Raiders vs Lions: Date & kickoff time

Date October 30, 2023 Kickoff time 20:15pm (ET) / 17:15 (ET) Venue Ford Field

How to watch Raiders vs Lions on TV & stream live online

The Raiders vs Lions game will be broadcast live on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+. The network is the home of NFL on ESPN, which covers Monday night games across the 2023 season alongside linear sister channel ABC. Each week, coverage starts at 6:00 pm ET, and kickoff begins at 8:15 pm ET.

You can stream the game through ESPN+ with a subscription for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Network : ABC / ESPN+

: ABC / ESPN+ Time: Coverage starts at 6:00 pm ET, with kickoff at 8:15 pm ET.

Broadcast Crew: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Lisa Salters (reporter)

How to listen to Raiders vs Lions on radio

Listen live as the Raiders take on the Lions in Detroit in Week 8.

LAS VEGAS: KOMP 92.3 FM - Raiders Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Jason Horowitz (play-by-play), Dave Moore (analyst), T.J. Rives (reporter)

SPANISH RADIO: LAS VEGAS: Deportes Vegas 1460 AM

Broadcast Crew: Harry Ruiz (play-by-play), Mayra Gomez (analyst)

Raiders and Lions team news and squads

Las Vegas Raiders team news

Nate Hobbs has been a keen absence in recent games for the Raiders, and it looks as if Amik Robertson and Tyler Hall will feel the pressure to cover the slot again. But after a poor Week 7 showing, they will be determined to stamp their mark on this match in both attack and defense.

Players Offense Jimmy Garoppolo, Brian Hoyer, Aidan O'Connell; Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden, Josh Jacobs, Jakob Johnson, Zamir White; Davante Adams, DeAndre Carter, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, Tre Tucker, Kristian Wilkerson; Austin Hooper, Jesper Horsted, Michael Mayer; Jermaine Eluemunor, Justin Herron, Andre James, Jordan Meredith, Kolton Miller, Thayer Munford, Dylan Parham, Greg Van Roten. Defense Adam Butler, Maxx Crosby, John Jenkins, Malcolm Koonce, Bilal Nichols, Isaac Rochell, Nesta Jade Silvera, Jerry Tillery, Tyree Wilson, Byron Young; Amari Burney, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Kana'i Mauga, Robert Spillane, Jakorian Bennett, Marcus Epps, Tyler Hall, Nate Hobbs, David Long, Trevon Moehrig, Marcus Peters, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Amik Robertson, Chris Smith II. Special Teams Jacob Bobenmoyer, Daniel Carlson, A. J. Cole III.

Detroit Lions team news

With victory needed to keep up the conference heat on the Philadelphia Eagles, the Lions will hope they can dig out the points that went missing last week. With the division's fourth-best attack, they will rely on Amon-Ra St. Brown delivering some goods on the wide edges as they seek to puncture the Raiders.

Players Offense Teddy Bridgewater, Jared Goff; Jahmyr Gibbs; David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds; Antoine Green, Kalif Raymond, Josh Reynolds, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams; Sam LaPorta, James Mitchell, Brock Wright; Kayode Awosika, Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow, Jonah Jackson, Frank Ragnow, Penei Sewell, Dan Skipper, Colby Sorsdal, Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Defense Isaiah Buggs, John Cominsky, Charles Harris, Aidan Hutchinson, Benito Jones, Brodric Martin, Alim McNeill, Romeo Okwara, Levi Onwuzurike, Josh Paschal; Alex Anzalone, Derrick Barnes, Jack Campbell, Julian Okwara, Anthony Pittman, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Malcolm Rodriguez; Brian Branch, Khalil Dorsey, Steven Gilmore Jr., Will Harris, Jerry Jacobs, Kerby Joseph, Chase Lucas, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Cameron Sutton, Tracy Walker. Special Teams Scott Daly, Jack Fox, Riley Patterson.

Raiders vs Lions head-to-head record

Date Match Score 10/3/2019 Lions 24-31 Raiders 11/22/2015 Raiders 13-18 Lions 12/18/2011 Lions 28-27 Raiders 9/9/2007 Lions 36-21 Raiders 11/2/2003 Raiders 13-23 Lions

