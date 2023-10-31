How to watch and live stream the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final

Everything you need to know about how you can catch the showpiece game from this year’s tournament

The Hulu Trio Bundle grants access to ESPN+, as well as everything on Hulu itself and Disney+

Sling offer standalone cricket packages outside of their normal subscriptions, most with discounts on their first month.

Unfolding amid the cricket-mad pitches of India for the first time since 2011, 10 teams entered the fray, but only one can walk away as champions. The pinnacle of cricket is almost here, but who will get their hands on the biggest trophy of all, the Cricket World Cup.

Watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final on ESPN+ Sign up now

Title holders England will have their eye on further success after taking the T20 World Cup last year too, while hosts India will be determined to triumph on home soil. New Zealand have endured back-to-back final losses, so could this finally be their year too?

But where can you ensure you will see the showpiece game when it unfolds in late November? GOAL walks you through where you can watch and stream the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final, along with what packages you might want to pick up to see it all unfold.

Where can I watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final?

The 2023 Cricket World Cup Final will be shown on the pay-television channel Willow TV and streamed through the ESPN+ service. You can sign up for an ESPN+ subscription today for just $10.99 a month or $109.99 for the whole year.

With Willow TV, you can watch not only games from the 2023 Cricket World Cup but also a multitude of other cricketing events. The channel offers direct coverage of fixtures from multiple tournaments across the globe.

ESPN+ will also allow you to stream the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final and give subscribers access to a broad library of additional sports content spanning NFL, MLB, UFC, NHL, NBA, soccer, and more.

When is the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final?

The 2023 Cricket World Cup Final will be held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19, at 3:30 am EST / 0:30 am PST.

How do I sign up for ESPN+?

The process to sign up for ESPN+ couldn't be more simple. Here's an easy guide to help get you on your way:

Head to the ESPN+ home page Click "Subscribe to ESPN+ only." From there, enter your email address and billing information. In less than 5 minutes - with an email confirmation - you'll have access to everything ESPN+ offers.

Are there any special ESPN+ offers?

ESPN+ costs $10.99 a month, but like most subscription services, there is a discount for an annual subscription. Those who commit to ESPN+ for a year will pay $109.99, ensuring you save 17% on your monthly deal.

Furthermore, you can add Disney+ to your bundle for just $3 extra monthly. So, for just $14 a month, you can enjoy Disney's entire content library alongside all the sports ESPN+ offers.

FAQs

Can I watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final for free?

Sadly, you will not be able to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final for free in the United States. The game, which will be shown on ESPN+ and Willow TV, will require viewers to either have a subscription to the former or the latter as part of a cable or satellite television package.

While some countries will showcase the fixture on free-to-air linear broadcasting, the United States is not one of them.

Who won the last Cricket World Cup Final?

The last Cricket World Cup Final, held in 2019 at Lord's, was won by hosts England in a thrilling drawn match against New Zealand. The game, famously recalled as one of the sport's all-time fixtures, saw both sides tied after their respective innings.

Both sides then went on to draw a deciding Super Over, meaning the winner came down to a tiebreaker on who had scored the most boundaries during the regular innings. England triumphed and famously claimed a maiden Cricket World Cup triumph.

How many Cricket World Cups have there been?

Including the 2023 Cricket World Cup, there have been 13 tournament editions to date. The first was staged in England in 1975 and was won by the West Indies, who recorded a 17-run victory over Australia at Lord's.

Since then, the tournament has typically been held on a four-year cycle, though there have been gap years and fallow periods during upheaval within the game's governing bodies.

Who has won the most Cricket World Cups?

Australia has been the dominant team in the history of the Cricket World Cup. They have won the trophy five times, with triumphs in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015.

Only India and the West Indies have won the tournament multiple times, with two triumphs. All other sides who have claimed the trophy have only won once.