Everything you need to know on how to watch the Eagles against the Cowboys, as well as kickoff time and team news.

NFL Week 9 action continues on Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys square off with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in a marquee matchup, with both teams holding championship aspirations.

Cowboys @ Eagles | Sun Nov 5 | 16:25 ET Watch on fuboTV

It's a star-studded rivalry clash between two of the NFC's top teams. Dallas comes into play at 5-2 and looking to make up ground on Philadelphia. Meanwhile, The Eagles (7-1) are not only in first place in the NFC East, but also boast the best record in the NFL.

Last Sunday, the Cowboys took care of business again as they thrashed a scrappy Los Angeles Rams team 43-20 at home, while the Eagles squeaked past the Washington Commanders 38-31 on the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.

Eagles vs Cowboys: Date & kickoff time

Date Sunday November 5, 2023 Kickoff time 4:25 p.m. ET / 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT Venue Lincoln Financial Field Location Philadelphia, PA

How to watch Cowboys vs Eagles on TV & stream live online

The Eagles vs Cowboys game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The best way to live stream the Eagles vs Cowboys game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.

Watch

Network : FOX

: FOX Time: Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Broadcast Crew: Kevin Buckhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

How to listen to Eagles vs Cowboys on radio

Listen live as the Cowboys take on the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 9.

Listen Live

Philadelphia: Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App

Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)

Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey

Broadcast Crew: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Bill Kulik (color), and Oscar Budejen (color)

Dallas, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahama : Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (color analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline)

Spanish Radio: KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Andres Arce (color), and Luis Perez (color)

Eagles and Cowboys rosters & injury reports

Dallas Cowboys team news

The status of Cowboys' starting left tackle Tyron Smith remains unclear after he sat out last week's game against the Rams with a neck injury. If he's deemed limited, Dallas will likely to resort to using a third-stringer at left tackle, with back-up Chuma Edoga (ankle) are questionable.