NFL Week 9 action continues on Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys square off with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in a marquee matchup, with both teams holding championship aspirations.
It's a star-studded rivalry clash between two of the NFC's top teams. Dallas comes into play at 5-2 and looking to make up ground on Philadelphia. Meanwhile, The Eagles (7-1) are not only in first place in the NFC East, but also boast the best record in the NFL.
Last Sunday, the Cowboys took care of business again as they thrashed a scrappy Los Angeles Rams team 43-20 at home, while the Eagles squeaked past the Washington Commanders 38-31 on the road.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including what TV channel to watch it on, streaming details, and more.
Eagles vs Cowboys: Date & kickoff time
|Date
|Sunday November 5, 2023
|Kickoff time
|4:25 p.m. ET / 3:25 p.m. CT/ 1:25 p.m. PT
|Venue
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Location
|Philadelphia, PA
How to watch Cowboys vs Eagles on TV & stream live online
The Eagles vs Cowboys game will be broadcast live on FOX. The network is the home of the NFL on FOX, which covers Sunday afternoon games across the 2023 season. Each week, coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET, and kickoff begins at 4:25 p.m. ET.
The best way to live stream the Eagles vs Cowboys game is through fuboTV. You can watch the game for free with a fuboTV 7-day free trial. Then $74.99/month (plus tax) after trial.
Watch
- Network: FOX
- Time: Kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Broadcast Crew: Kevin Buckhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
How to listen to Eagles vs Cowboys on radio
Listen live as the Cowboys take on the Eagles in Philadelphia in Week 9.
Listen Live
- Philadelphia: Sports Radio 94WIP (also available nationwide), The Eagles App
Broadcast Crew: Merrill Reese (play-by-play) and Mike Quick (color)
- Spanish Radio: La Mega 105.7 FM in Philadelphia; 101.3 FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and 103.3 FM in Vineland, New Jersey
Broadcast Crew: Rickie Ricardo (play-by-play), Bill Kulik (color), and Oscar Budejen (color)
- Dallas, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahama: Dallas Cowboys Radio Network - KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (color analyst), Kristi Scales (sideline)
- Spanish Radio: KMVK 107.5 FM Flagship Station
Broadcast Crew: Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Andres Arce (color), and Luis Perez (color)
Eagles and Cowboys rosters & injury reports
Dallas Cowboys team news
The status of Cowboys' starting left tackle Tyron Smith remains unclear after he sat out last week's game against the Rams with a neck injury. If he's deemed limited, Dallas will likely to resort to using a third-stringer at left tackle, with back-up Chuma Edoga (ankle) are questionable.
|Players
|Offense
|Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Trey Lance, Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Hunter Luepke, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Brooks, Brandin Cooks, KaVontae Turpin, Michael Gallup, Jalen Tolbert, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, Luke Schoonmaker, Tyron Smith, Chuma Edoga, Tyler Smith, Asim Richards, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, T.J. Bass, Terence Steele
|Defense
|DeMarcus Lawrence, Sam Williams, Johnathan Hankins, Mazi Smith, Osa Odighizuwa, Neville Gallimore, Chauncey Golston, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler Jr., Viliami Fehoko Jr., Micah Parsons, Damone Clark, Tyrus Wheat, Leighton Vander Esch, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Scott Jr., Trevon Diggs, Noah Igbinoghene, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis, Donovan Wilson, Markquese Bell, Jayron Kearse, Israel Mukuamu, Malik Hooker, Juanyeh Thomas
|Special Teams
|Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, Trent Sieg, Bryan Anger, KaVontae Turpin, Deuce Vaughn
Philadelphia Eagles team news
Cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder), running back Boston Scott (personal), tight end Grant Calcaterra (concussion) and offensive guard Cam Jurgens (foot) have all been ruled out for Sunday's clash against the Dallas Cowboys. Rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been listed as a full-go for the matchup.
|Players
|Offense
A.J. Brown, Julio Jones, Jordan Mailata, Fred Johnson, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Sua Opeta, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Jack Driscoll, Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny, Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee
|Defense
Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, Marlon Tuipulotu, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Patrick Johnson, Nakobe Dean, Nicholas Morrow, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss, James Bradberry, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks, Darius Slay, Kelee Ringo, Bradley Roby, Josiah Scott, Kevin Byard, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown
|Special Teams
Braden Mann, Jake Elliott, Rick Lovato, Britain Covey, Olamide Zaccheaus, Boston Scott, Rashaad Penny
Eagles vs Cowboys head-to-head record
|Date
|Match Score
|12/24/2022
|Cowboys 40-34 Eagles
|10/16/2022
|Eagles 26-17 Cowboys
|01/08/2022
|Eagles 26-51 Cowboys
|09/27/2021
|Cowboys 41-21 Eagles
|12/27/2020
|Cowboys 37-17 Eagles