How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Avalanches vs Blue Jackets, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Central Division leaders Colorado Avalanche look to maintain their winning momentum against a stumbling Columbus Blue Jackets at the Ball Arena.

The Colorado Avalanche are on a winning streak of seven consecutive games, and they are currently seeded at the summit of the Central Division. The home side will be vying to continue this scintillating gallop when they host Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, have struggled to produce results, losing four out of five previous fixtures in the NHL.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch today's Avalanche vs Blue Jackets NHL fixture.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets : Date & puck drop time

Colorado Avalanche host Columbus Blue Jackets on March 22, 2024, at the Ball Arena, with puck drop scheduled at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.

Date 22 March, 2024 Puck drop time 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Arena Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Avalanche vs Blue Jackets on TV & stream live online

The Avalanche vs Blue Jackets NHL fixture will be shown live on Bally Sports. Fans can also catch the game live on ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

The Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Rosters and Injury Reports

Colorado Avalanches

Finish superstar Mikko Rantanen netted a scintillating hattrick in the Avalanche's previous outing. He'll be looking to create havoc once again, having scored 93 points for the leaders.

Nathan Mackinnon currently leads the chart, having garnered 117 points with 42 goals and 75 assists. He'll be the most influential player for the hosts once again.

Logan O'Connor (out), Maros Jedilcka (out), Oskar Olausson (out), Gabriel Landeskog (injured reserve), and Pavel Francouz (injured reserve) are the list of absentees.

Colombus Blue Jackets

Left winger Johnny Gaudreau, with 11 goals and 40 assists, has contributed to 51 points for his side.

Jordan Dumais (out), Adam Fantilli (out), Patrik Laine (out), Kent Johnson (injured reserve), Yegor Chinakhov (day-to-day), Adam Boqvist (day-to-day), and Zach Werenski (day-to-day).

Recent results and Schedule

Avalanches recent results

Date Opposition Result 20 Mar 2024 St. Louis (W) 4-3 17 Mar 2024 Edmonton (W) 3-2(OT) 14 Mar 2024 Vancouver (W) 4-3(OT) 13 Mar 2024 Calgary (W) 6-2 9 Mar 2024 Minnesota (W) 2-1

Blue Jackets Recent Results