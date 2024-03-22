How to watch Colorado Avalanche vs Columbus Blue Jackets NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

Central Division leaders Colorado Avalanche look to maintain their winning momentum against a stumbling Columbus Blue Jackets at the Ball Arena.
The Colorado Avalanche are on a winning streak of seven consecutive games, and they are currently seeded at the summit of the Central Division. The home side will be vying to continue this scintillating gallop when they host Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Blue Jackets, on the other hand, have struggled to produce results, losing four out of five previous fixtures in the NHL.
Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to watch today's Avalanche vs Blue Jackets NHL fixture.
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets: Date & puck drop time
Colorado Avalanche host Columbus Blue Jackets on March 22, 2024, at the Ball Arena, with puck drop scheduled at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT in the US.
|Date
|22 March, 2024
|Puck drop time
|9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT
|Arena
|Ball Arena
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
How to watch Avalanche vs Blue Jackets on TV & stream live online
The Avalanche vs Blue Jackets NHL fixture will be shown live on Bally Sports. Fans can also catch the game live on ESPN+.
Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.
The Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Rosters and Injury Reports
Colorado Avalanches
Finish superstar Mikko Rantanen netted a scintillating hattrick in the Avalanche's previous outing. He'll be looking to create havoc once again, having scored 93 points for the leaders.
Nathan Mackinnon currently leads the chart, having garnered 117 points with 42 goals and 75 assists. He'll be the most influential player for the hosts once again.
Logan O'Connor (out), Maros Jedilcka (out), Oskar Olausson (out), Gabriel Landeskog (injured reserve), and Pavel Francouz (injured reserve) are the list of absentees.
Colombus Blue Jackets
Left winger Johnny Gaudreau, with 11 goals and 40 assists, has contributed to 51 points for his side.
Jordan Dumais (out), Adam Fantilli (out), Patrik Laine (out), Kent Johnson (injured reserve), Yegor Chinakhov (day-to-day), Adam Boqvist (day-to-day), and Zach Werenski (day-to-day).
Recent results and Schedule
Avalanches recent results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|20 Mar 2024
|St. Louis
|(W) 4-3
|17 Mar 2024
|Edmonton
|(W) 3-2(OT)
|14 Mar 2024
|Vancouver
|(W) 4-3(OT)
|13 Mar 2024
|Calgary
|(W) 6-2
|9 Mar 2024
|Minnesota
|(W) 2-1
Blue Jackets Recent Results
|Date
|Opposition
|Result
|20 Mar 2024
|Detroit
|(L) 4-3
|18 Mar 2024
|Winnipeg
|(L) 6-1(OT)
|17 Mar 2024
|San Jose
|(W) 4-2
|15 Mar 2024
|Ottawa
|(L) 3-2
|13 Mar 2024
|Montreal
|(L) 3-0