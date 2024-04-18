How to watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix: Weekend schedule, channels & more

Here’s all the information you’ll need to know about how to catch all the action from the Shanghai International Circuit this weekend

Max Verstappen’s imperious tenure at the top of the 2024 Formula One field took a hit last time out, but the Dutchman will be determined to return to form when he takes to the track at the Chinese Grand Prix this month.

After dominating an action-packed Middle East swing, the Red Bull superstar came sensationally unstuck in Australia, retiring thanks to mechanical failure just four laps in at Albert Park and clearing the way for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. to take the win.

The Spaniard, who does not have a drive for next season with Lewis Hamilton’s arrival to partner Charles Leclerc for the Scuderia, showed his mettle to earn a third career win just weeks after he underwent an appendectomy. That will have helped to put him on the radar of many teams looking to switch up their roster of talent down the line, but for now, all eyes will be on Verstappen as he seeks to correct his team’s on-track failings amid their off-track furore.

It’s shaping up to be a spectacular weekend of action, but how can you ensure you see every minute of action on the track in Shanghai? Below, GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix, including practice, qualification, and race.

Where is the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix?

The 2024 Chinese Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, April 21st, in the familiar surroundings of the Shanghai International Circuit, where it has been held since the 2004 Formula One season.

For many, however, it will mark their first brush with the track located in the Jiading District. The race has returned to the calendar for the first time since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its expulsion from the regular schedule of F1 races.

Where can I watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix?

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix through ESPN. That includes the primary race, though additional coverage of practice sessions, the spring race, and qualifying periods across the weekend is on ESPN2 and ESPNU. ESPN2 and ESPNU offer round-the-clock coverage from Friday through Sunday.

While ESPN is unavailable on linear television, most cable or satellite packages will include the channel in their standard range. FuboTV is your best streaming service provider for access to the Chinese Grand Prix on ESPN, the entire Formula One season, and a whole world of sports.

Fans can catch all the Chinese Grand Prix action with Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, fuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One and general sports fans.

2024 Chinese Grand Prix Weekend Schedule

The 2024 Chinese Grand Prix runs over the whole weekend, from Thursday, April 18th, through Sunday, April 21st. Practice, sprint qualifying, the sprint race, qualifying, and the race itself are spread out over three days.

Below, you can find the timings for each practice session, sprint qualifying, the sprint race, qualifying and the Grand Prix, as well as which channel to watch them on:

Date Phase Time (ET) Channel Thursday, April 18th Practice 1 11.25 pm ESPNU / FuboTV Friday, April 19th Sprint qualifying 3:25 am ESPN2 / FuboTV Friday, April 19th Sprint 10:55 pm ESPNU / FuboTV Saturday, April 20th Qualifying 2:55 am ESPN2 / FuboTV Sunday, April 21st Grand Prix 2:55 am ESPN / FuboTV

Can I watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix on F1 TV?

F1 TV is the over-the-top streaming package operated by Formula One Management (FOM), the provider of the world feed for F1 broadcasts throughout each season. The service offers commercial-free coverage of all races as part of a single package.

Due to rights deals, F1 TV is limited to which countries it is allowed to operate in. The service is available in the United States, meaning fans can access it and watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix.

Can I watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix on demand?

If you have an ESPN or F1 TV subscription, you can watch back the Chinese Grand Prix on demand after the race has finished through the channel's digital and online options.

For mobile devices and personal tablets, the ESPN app will allow viewers to watch back the race in full, allowing fans to revisit the event in full or bite-sized highlights packages.

Likewise, the F1 TV service will allow customers to enjoy full replays of every race during the 2024 Formula One season.

2024 Chinese Grand Prix FAQs

Where can I watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix?

You can watch the 2024 Chinese Grand Prix on ESPN and additionally stream the race through ESPN+ and Fubo TV.

The latter streaming service will show every race of the 2024 Formula One season on its terrestrial broadcast on ABC and ESPN.

When was the Chinese Grand Prix first held?

The Chinese Grand Prix was first held in 2004, making it one of several non-traditional races added to an expanded Formula One calendar since the turn of the millennium.

Since then, it has been a consistent part of the schedule through 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic forced it from the schedule. Strict pandemic-era restrictions in China have prevented its return until now, with the race under contract for 2024 and 2025.

Who are the frontrunners for the Chinese Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen is the frontrunner for the Chinese Grand Prix. The Dutchman is pursuing a fourth world title after securing three on the bounce with Red Bull.

A blip at the Australian Grand Prix is unlikely to derail his pursuit of glory, though with team-mate Sergio Perez unable to take advantage, it may well be the Ferrari duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. who pose the biggest threat to his continued dominance.

What race follows the Chinese Grand Prix?

The next race on the 2024 Formula One season calendar after the Chinese Grand Prix is the Miami Grand Prix, held at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida. Max Verstappen will be the defending victor and will chase a third triumph in three stagings of the event.