How to watch today's Stoke City vs Leeds United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Stoke and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stoke will take on Leeds in the Championship at the Bet365 Stadium on Thursday.

Leeds are second in the league standings, only three points behind leaders Sheffield United. They are unbeaten in their last four matches, and will be confident of getting back home with three points in the bag from Stoke City.

The hosts are 19th in the standings and have struggled to claim points from their fixtures. They have lost four out of their last five matches and will be desperate to climb up the standings.

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Stoke vs Leeds kick-off time

Championship - Championship Bet365 Stadium

The match will be played at the Bet365 Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 10 am ET for fans in the US.

Stoke team news

The hosts will be without their defensive midfielder Ben Pearson for the upcoming fixture.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Stoke ahead of their Boxing Day clash against Leeds.

Leeds team news

Leeds United face their own selection challenges, with defenders Junior Firpo and Maximilian Wöber ruled out until early January due to muscle injuries.

Ilia Gruev is sidelined until mid-January, while forward Joe Gelhardt remains unavailable for selection.

