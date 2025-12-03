How to watch Stanford vs Tennessee NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Stanford Cardinal (8-1) look to keep their impressive home streak alive on Wednesday as they chase a seventh straight win at Maples Pavilion, welcoming the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (5-2) to town.

Stanford is coming off a nail-biter, edging Colorado State 62-60 thanks to a strong outing from Nunu Agara, who dropped 18 points and grabbed six boards, while Courtney Ogden chipped in 15 of her own. Tennessee, meanwhile, is aiming to bounce back after getting overwhelmed by UCLA 99-77 in their previous matchup. Janiah Barker was the bright spot for the Lady Vols, finishing with a team-high 25 points, two steals, and a solid 3-for-7 showing from deep.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Stanford vs Tennessee NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Stanford vs Tennessee: Date and tip-off time

The Stanford Cardinal will face off against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers in an exciting NCAAW game on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 9:15 pm ET or 6:15 pm PT at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California.

Date Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:15 pm ET or 6:15 pm PT Venue Maples Pavilion Location Stanford, California

How to watch Stanford vs Tennessee on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Stanford Cardinal and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers live on ESPN2 nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Stanford vs Tennessee team news & key performers

Stanford Cardinal team news

Tennessee Lady Volunteers team news

The Lady Vols (5–2) got a massive night from senior Janiah Barker, who erupted for a career-best 25 points and knocked down three triples in her return to the very floor she suited up on for the Bruins last season.

Tennessee had plenty of support behind her, too — senior Nya Robertson poured in 12 points, redshirt junior Talaysia Cooper chipped in 11 to go along with eight assists and six boards, and senior Zee Spearman added 10 to round out the double-figure scorers.