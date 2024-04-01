How to watch today’s St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between the St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The clash between the St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers is set to take place on April 1, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET in an NHL match.

The Edmonton Oilers will face the St. Louis Blues following an outstanding performance by Connor McDavid, who scored two goals in the Oilers' emphatic 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

St. Louis has an overall record of 39-31-4 and a strong home record of 22-13-2. The Blues have struggled despite this, having scored 209 goals while giving up 223 goals, with a scoring differential of -14.

Edmonton comes into the game with a great overall record of 45-23-4, including an impressive 20-15-1 record on the road. The Oilers have done especially well when scoring three or more goals, with a respectable 40-11-1 record in those situations.

This is the third time this season that these two sides have played with each other. The last time these two teams played, the Oilers won 3-2 in overtime, with McDavid scoring two goals to help them win.

St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers: Date & Puck Drop Time

Date 1 April 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Arena Enterprise Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch the NHL match St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans can watch the game on HULU or ESPN+, where there will be coverage. As an additional watching option, fans can watch the action on the SNOL network.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers Team News

St. Louis Blues Team News

The St. Louis Blues are experiencing huge difficulties as they prepare to face the Edmonton Oilers. Their lineup is missing Oskar Sundqvist for the rest of the season because of an ACL injury, and Torey Krug's "day-to-day" situation makes their defense depth less certain.

Even with these problems, the Blues can count on the great play of key players like Pavel Buchnevich (26 goals) and Robert Thomas (74 points and 51 assists).

The Blues will try to solve problems and get a very important win against the Oilers, with Thomas and Buchnevich leading the way.

Edmonton Oilers Team News

The Edmonton Oilers are facing some uncertainties of their own as they prepare to play with the St. Louis Blues. Cody Ceci's illness-related day-to-day status, as well as Brett Kulak's comparable issue, add to the Oilers' defensive lineup's uncertainty.

But Edmonton can take in the amazing play of their best players, especially Connor McDavid.

McDavid continues to lead the league with an amazing 125 points and 96 assists, giving his team a constant boost.

The Oilers' scoring strength is also strengthened by Zach Hyman's impressive 52 goals. Edmonton will depend on the scoring power of McDavid and Hyman to help them beat the Blues, even though defense is becoming more difficult.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is a record of the last five meetings between the St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers in NHL matches: