How to Watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs Michigan Panthers: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs Michigan Panthers UFL game.

The Michigan Panthers are set to take on the St. Louis Battlehawks this Saturday at The Dome at America’s Center, in what promises to be a pivotal matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions.

Riding high at 3-1, the Panthers have found their groove after a stumble against the Birmingham Stallions in Week 1. Since then, they’ve rattled off back-to-back wins and look poised to make a serious postseason push. However, they’ll now face a new test, four of their final six games will be played away from home, beginning with this road clash in St. Louis.

The Battlehawks, meanwhile, are trying to get back on track. After opening the season with a pair of emphatic victories, crushing the San Antonio Brahmas 26-9 and dismantling the Houston Roughnecks 31-6. St. Louis has come crashing back to earth with two straight defeats, raising questions about their early-season form.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. Louis Battlehawks vs the Michigan Panthers UFL game.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs Michigan Panthers: Date & kickoff time

The St. Louis Battlehawks will take on the Michigan Panthers in an electrifying UFL game on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

When Saturday, April 26, 2025 Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue The Dome at America's Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs Michigan Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs Michigan Panthers Team News & Key Players

St. Louis Battlehawks team news

St. Louis’ ground attack has been anchored by Jacob Saylors, who’s racked up 206 rushing yards and four touchdowns in as many games, averaging over 50 yards per outing. Jarveon Howard has provided a solid complementary option with 135 rushing yards and a touchdown of his own.

Through the air, Frank Darby has been a modest contributor, tallying five receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown, averaging just over 23 yards per game.

Michigan Panthers team news

QB Bryce Perkins has provided stability for Michigan, throwing for 688 yards with a 69% completion rate. He’s logged four touchdown passes against two picks and has helped orchestrate an offense that’s been efficient, if not explosive.

On the ground, Nate McCrary has chipped in 161 yards and a touchdown across four games, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. Siaosi Mariner has been a steady target in the passing game, turning 17 looks into 12 catches for 171 yards—though he’s still searching for his first score of the season.