How to Watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs Memphis Showboats: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Week 7 of the UFL season brings a compelling inter-conference showdown as the St. Louis Battlehawks hit the road to face the Memphis Showboats at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

St. Louis is coming off a gritty 12-6 victory over the Arlington Renegades. In this game, the Battlehawks’ defense stood tall, keeping their opponents off the scoreboard until the final quarter. Offensively, the ground game was efficient and effective. St. Louis logged 113 rushing yards on 26 carries, averaging a solid 4.3 yards per attempt, which helped control the tempo throughout.

Meanwhile, Memphis suffered a heartbreaking 21-20 defeat at the hands of the Houston Roughnecks last week. The Showboats got off to a fast start, putting up 14 points before halftime, but couldn’t hang on as defensive lapses and costly turnovers proved too much to overcome. Though the defense managed to limit Houston to just 3.9 yards per play, the offense gave the ball away twice, mistakes that ultimately swung the result.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. Louis Battlehawks vs. the Memphis Showboats UFL game.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs Memphis Showboats: Date & kickoff time

The Battlehawks will take on the Showboats in an electrifying UFL game on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

When Sunday, May 11, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT Venue Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs Memphis Showboats on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs Memphis Showboats Team News & Key Players

St. Louis Battlehawks team news

Running back Jacob Saylors continues to be a spark plug for the Battlehawks’ offense. Through six games, he’s racked up 312 yards on the ground with four trips to the end zone while averaging just under four yards per carry. Under center, Max Duggan has had his ups and downs, passing for 295 yards and a pair of touchdowns with two picks across five outings, completing just under half of his throws (49%). Receiver Hakeem Butler has made the most of his limited opportunities, catching just three passes, but all three went for scores, totalling 154 yards.

Memphis Showboats team news

Memphis leans heavily on wideout Jonathan Adams, one of the league’s most productive receivers. He’s hauled in 26 catches for 338 yards and a touchdown, ranking second in the UFL in total receiving yards. Quarterback EJ Perry has been solid, throwing for 509 yards and three touchdowns so far this season. The ground attack is paced by Deneric Prince, who leads the Showboats with 188 rushing yards.