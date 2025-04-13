How to Watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs DC Defenders: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Battlehawks versus DC Defenders UFL game.

Two unbeaten teams will go head-to-head Sunday afternoon at The Dome at America’s Center as the DC Defenders (2-0) hit the road for the first time this season to take on the St. Louis Battlehawks (2-0).

DC has leaned on gritty, defensive efforts to notch its pair of early wins. The Defenders edged Birmingham by seven points in the opener and followed that with a five-point victory over Memphis last week. Both contests were low-scoring slugfests, each totaling 29 combined points.

In contrast, the Battlehawks have been dominant through their first two games, winning by 25 and 17 points, respectively.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs DC Defenders: Date & kickoff time

The Battlehawks will take on the Defenders in an electrifying UFL game on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at America's Center in St. Louis, MO.

When Sunday, April 13, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue America's Center Location St. Louis, MO

How to watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs DC Defenders on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs DC Defenders Team News & Key Players

St. Louis Battlehawks team news

St. Louis’ backfield has been a major strength. Jacob Saylors has already found the end zone four times while racking up 144 rushing yards, and Jarveon Howard has chipped in 128 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Quarterback Manny Wilkins has been highly efficient, completing 76.3% of his passes for 351 yards without a touchdown or interception so far. He went 12-of-16 for 162 yards in a comfortable Week 2 win over San Antonio.

DC Defenders team news

In the receiving game, Chris Rowland leads the Defenders with six grabs for 106 yards and a score, while Ty Scott has been steady for St. Louis with 10 catches for 120 yards.

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu threw for 152 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Showboats, bringing his season total to 363 yards, two scores, and one interception on a 46.0% completion rate.