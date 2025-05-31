How to Watch Michigan Panthers vs Houston Roughnecks: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan Panthers vs Houston Roughnecks UFL game.

A compelling USFL Conference clash is on tap in Week 10 as the Houston Roughnecks square off against the Michigan Panthers, with both teams looking to build momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Roughnecks are riding high after eking out a 24-21 win at home over the DC Defenders in Week 9. Despite coughing up a fumble, Houston came out on top in the turnover department, recovering two fumbles to fuel a gritty comeback win. The defense stepped up when it mattered most, sealing the deal late in the game with clutch stops.

Meanwhile, the Michigan Panthers couldn’t hold off the Birmingham Stallions in their most recent outing, falling 26-22 on the road. Michigan carried a slim lead into the second half but was ultimately outscored 19-15 down the stretch, which proved to be the deciding factor.

Michigan Panthers vs Houston Roughnecks: Date & kickoff time

The Michigan Panthers will take on the Houston Roughnecks in an electrifying UFL game on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT at Audi Field in Washington, D.C..

When Friday, May 30, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue Audi Field Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Michigan Panthers vs Houston Roughnecks on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Michigan Panthers vs Houston Roughnecks Team News & Key Players

Michigan Panthers team news

On the Michigan sideline, Danny Etling showed poise under center, connecting on 23-of-39 pass attempts for 236 yards and two touchdowns in their Week 9 loss. He added another 15 yards on the ground with three carries. Still, Michigan’s struggles in the red zone, converting just two of four trips into touchdowns, ultimately hampered their chances.

Bryce Perkins continues to lead the Panthers’ aerial attack, completing 69 percent of his passes this season for 1,342 yards with nine touchdowns against just two interceptions. On the ground, Toa Taua has emerged as the team’s primary ball carrier, amassing 357 rushing yards and six scores while averaging 4.4 yards per carry.

In the passing game, Malik Turner has become Perkins’ go-to target. He’s pulled in 39 of 55 targets for 364 yards and four touchdowns, offering consistency and reliability when the Panthers take to the air.

Houston Roughnecks team news

Houston quarterback Jalan McClendon turned in a solid all-around effort in his last start, completing 21 of 30 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. He also contributed with his legs, carrying the ball nine times for 23 yards, averaging 2.6 yards per attempt. Running back Zaquandre White has been a steady presence in the backfield this season, tallying 304 yards and four scores on the ground through eight games. Wideout Keke Chism has also made his mark, hauling in 27 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns in nine appearances.