How to Watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs DC Defenders: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs DC Defenders UFL game.

The St. Louis Battlehawks will square off with the DC Defenders at Audi Field on Friday in what marks the final regular-season contest for both squads in the 2025 UFL campaign.

St. Louis enters the finale riding a wave of momentum after steamrolling the San Antonio Brahmas 39-13 on the road in Week 9. The Battlehawks turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, tacking on 15 points to cap a commanding win. Their defense rose to the occasion, holding San Antonio to just 234 total yards and keeping them out of the end zone for most of the game.

Meanwhile, the Defenders limp into their final matchup following a narrow 24-21 defeat at the hands of the Houston Roughnecks. Despite rallying for 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, DC came up short, continuing their recent struggles down the stretch.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs DC Defenders: Date & kickoff time

The St. Louis Battlehawks will take on the DC Defenders in an electrifying UFL game on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT at Audi Field in Washington, D.C..

When Friday, May 30, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue Audi Field Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch St. Louis Battlehawks vs DC Defenders on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

St. Louis Battlehawks vs DC Defenders Team News & Key Players

St. Louis Battlehawks team news

Taking over under center for St. Louis is Max Duggan, the former TCU standout who assumed starting duties after Manny Wilkins went down with a season-ending injury. In five starts, Duggan has begun to settle in, currently ranking seventh in the league with 696 passing yards and ninth with 299 rushing yards.

Hakeem Butler has emerged as the go-to target, leading the team with 262 receiving yards and four touchdown grabs. On the defensive side, linebacker Willie Harvey leads the club with 53 tackles, while the Battlehawks' pass rush has produced 20 sacks. However, their offensive line has surrendered 21 sacks.

DC Defenders team news

DC’s offense is still powered by veteran signal-caller Jordan Ta’amu, who has piled up 2,155 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and only four interceptions on the year. Running back Deon Jackson has been reliable on the ground, racking up 414 rushing yards and four scores.

Wideout Chris Rowland leads the Defenders with 509 receiving yards on 40 catches, while Cornell Powell has been the team’s primary red-zone threat with seven touchdown receptions.

Linebacker Anthony Hines has matched Harvey with 53 total tackles to anchor DC’s defense, which has logged 21 sacks and has done a stellar job protecting its own quarterback, allowing just seven sacks on the season.