How to watch today's Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, as well as start time and team news.

The IPL 2025 season is heating up, delivering edge-of-the-seat thrillers and top-tier cricketing action. The excitement continues as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) prepare to lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the tournament's seventh clash. This high-stakes showdown is set to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on March 27.

The Super Giants are still licking their wounds after suffering a heart-wrenching defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in a last-over thriller. Rishabh Pant, carrying the weight of his colossal $3.1 million price tag, endured a night to forget—falling for a six-ball duck and squandering a straightforward stumping opportunity in the dying moments of Delhi’s chase. The road ahead doesn't get any smoother for Pant, as he now braces for the scorching conditions in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers are riding high on confidence after dismantling Rajasthan Royals in brutal fashion, racking up a jaw-dropping 286/6 in their previous outing. Their batting lineup looks menacing, with Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen inflicting damage at will. If that wasn't enough, Ishan Kishan added fuel to the fire with a breathtaking century, making Hyderabad's top order a nightmare for opposition bowlers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details, and more.

SRH vs LSG: Date and Start Time

The high-voltage IPL battle between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants will take place on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, India.

Date Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time 10:00 am ET or 7:00 am PT Venue Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Location Hyderabad, India

How to watch SRH vs LSG online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Willow TV Live stream: Fubo, Sling

Fans in the USA can watch the IPL match between SRH and LSG online through Willow TV.

Willow TV is available through several cable providers, including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, and Verizon Fios, among others.

For those without a cable subscription, streaming options are also on the table. Willow TV can be accessed via OTT platforms such as Sling TV and Fubo. Viewers can subscribe to Willow TV as a standalone service starting at $10 per month or bundle it with an existing Sling plan.

Fubo is another solid choice for catching the Indian Premier League in the U.S., offering Willow TV through its Zee Family add-on. This package costs $11.99 per month, with Fubo's base plans beginning at $84.99 monthly.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

SRH vs LSG Team News, Probable Playing XI and Key Players

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team News

The Super Giants have received a timely boost with Avesh Khan declared fit for the upcoming showdown. The pacer, who was nursing a right knee issue, has recovered just in time to bolster LSG's bowling attack. His ability to nail pinpoint yorkers could be a game-changer on the batter-friendly surface in Hyderabad, where bowlers often find little margin for error. With Avesh back in the fold, Prince Yadav is expected to make way, while the rest of the LSG line-up is likely to remain intact.

There's no doubt that Lucknow will have to go toe-to-toe with SRH's power-packed batting order if they want to stand a chance in this high-stakes encounter.

SRH Probable Playing XI Against LSG

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa.

Impact Player: Simarjeet Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers are unlikely to tamper with a winning formula. They will be looking to do more than just secure two points—they'll aim to rattle their opponents and leave a lasting psychological impact as the tournament unfolds.

LSG Probable Playing XI Against SRH

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh.

Impact Player: Prince Yadav.

SRH vs LSG Head-to-Head Records

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants have crossed paths four times in the IPL, with LSG holding the upper hand in their head-to-head battles, boasting three wins, while SRH has managed just one victory.

Despite LSG's historical dominance, SRH's resurgence in 2024, combined with their formidable batting unit, sets the stage for a more balanced contest this time around. With Hyderabad’s top order in red-hot form since last season, it will be fascinating to see how Lucknow plans to counter their hard-hitting lineup. This showdown promises to be a thrilling tactical battle, as LSG looks to maintain their edge while SRH aims to tilt the scales in their favor.

SRH vs LSG pitch conditions and weather report

Weather: 35 degree celsius to 29 degree celsius

35 degree celsius to 29 degree celsius Pitch: Batting Friendly

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has proven to be a paradise for batters, a trend that has only strengthened since last season. Out of the seven matches scheduled here last year, one was abandoned due to rain, but in the remaining 12 innings, teams breached the 200-run mark on seven occasions.

If the opening fixture of this season is anything to go by, the pitch remains a batting paradise. With massive totals on the cards, winning the toss and opting to bat first could be the best strategy, as chasing 250-plus scores on this surface remains a daunting task.