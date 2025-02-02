How to watch today's Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the friendly match between Sporting San Miguelito and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting San Miguelito will face Inter Miami in a pre-season friendly match at the Olimpico Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez Stadium on Sunday.

Lionel Messi's team were held to a draw in each of their last two friendly games. They won those games on penalties.

They will treat this as another much-needed opportunity to shape their squad ahead of the new season which begins later this month.

How to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

Streaming in the US Inter Miami website

Inter Miami's friendly game against San Miguelito will be shown live in the United States on the official Inter Miami website, InterMiamiCF.com.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sporting San Miguelito vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

The match will be played at the Olímpico Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez Stadium, with kick-off at 5 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Sporting San Miguelito team news

San Miguelito will likely be without Samir Ramirez, who has been struggling with persistent back issues since early September.

Inter Miami CF team news

Ian Fray, who spent much of last season sidelined with a meniscus injury, made his return to the pitch on Wednesday.

Up front, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez continued to lead the attack as a strike duo.

