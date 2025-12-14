How to watch South Carolina vs Penn State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

South Carolina enters Sunday’s matchup with a 9–1 record, squaring off against a Penn State squad that sits at 6–3. It’s a non-conference clash that pits a rolling Gamecocks team against a Lady Lions group looking to test itself against top-tier competition.

South Carolina comes into this matchup riding high after a dominant showing on Sunday, rolling past North Carolina Central by a jaw-dropping 106–42 margin. The Gamecocks controlled the game from the opening tip, with Ta’Niya Latson leading the charge and pouring in 32 points in a one-sided rout.

Penn State, on the other hand, is looking to regroup after a setback earlier in the week. The Lady Lions dropped a 74–60 decision to Arizona State on Tuesday, struggling to keep pace down the stretch. Gracie Merkle was a bright spot in the loss, finishing as Penn State’s leading scorer with 17 points, but it wasn’t enough to fend off the Sun Devils.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the South Carolina vs Penn State NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina vs Penn State: Date and tip-off time

The South Carolina Gamecocks will face off against the Penn State Lady Lions in an exciting NCAAW game on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Sunday, December 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina vs Penn State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gamecocks and the Lady Lions live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

South Carolina vs Penn State team news & key performers

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

Ta’Niya Latson has been the engine driving South Carolina’s attack all season. The preseason AP All-American is directly responsible for more than a quarter of the Gamecocks’ offense, pouring in 17.8 points per night while also creating another 7.6 points per game with her 3.3 assists. Her ability to score and facilitate makes her one of the most influential players in the SEC.

Inside, Madina Okot has been a force on the glass. The senior leads the nation with seven double-doubles and pulls down an SEC-best 11.1 rebounds per game, a figure that sits among the top 10 nationally. Her 15-board performance against a ranked Southern Cal squad earlier this season marked the most rebounds by a Gamecock versus a ranked opponent since Kamilla Cardoso’s dominant showing in the 2024 national title game.

On the perimeter, Tessa Johnson has been lights-out. The junior guard ranks 19th nationally in three-point shooting, knocking down an impressive 48.8 percent from deep. She’s also unique within the SEC, sitting inside the league’s top 15 in both three-point accuracy and overall field-goal percentage, showcasing her efficiency from all areas of the floor.

Joyce Edwards continues to be South Carolina’s top scorer, averaging 19.4 points per game to rank third in the SEC and inside the national top 30. She’s already recorded five 20-point performances this season, matching her total from her freshman campaign and underscoring just how much her offensive game has grown.

Penn State Lady Lions team news

Penn State brings a different statistical profile into the matchup. The Lady Lions average 82.8 points per game, good for 21st nationally, but they’ve struggled to slow teams down, surrendering 75.2 points per outing. That combination results in a modest +68 scoring differential, with Penn State winning games by an average of 7.6 points.

Offensively, the Lady Lions score more than 28 points per game above South Carolina’s defensive average. They knock down 7.0 three-pointers per game and shoot a solid 37.1 percent from deep, though opponents have found success from long range as well, connecting at a 38.2 percent clip while making nearly eight triples per game.