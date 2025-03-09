How to watch today's South Carolina vs Texas NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina versus Texas NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

South Carolina, the fifth-ranked team in the country, has dominated its way through the first two rounds of the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C.

The top-seeded Gamecocks (29-3) cruised past No. 8 seed Vanderbilt with a commanding 21-point win on Friday before dispatching No. 5 seed Oklahoma by 18 points in Saturday's semifinal.

Now, they turn their focus to a showdown against No. 1-ranked and second-seeded Texas (31-2), which punched its ticket to Sunday's championship game with a hard-fought 56-49 victory over No. 3 seed LSU. South Carolina, the reigning national champion, is making history with its sixth consecutive trip to the SEC tournament final.

Texas has been battle-tested away from home this season, boasting a 10-2 record in true road games and an unblemished 6-0 mark on neutral courts. While Sunday’s championship matchup is officially a neutral-site contest, the atmosphere at Bon Secours Wellness Arena may tell a different story. Situated just about 100 miles from South Carolina’s campus, the venue is expected to be packed with Gamecock supporters, creating an environment that could feel more like a road game for the Longhorns.

South Carolina vs Texas: Date and tip-off time

The Gamecocks and the Longhorns will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Bon Secours Wellness Arena Location Greenville, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina vs Texas on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gamecocks and the Longhorns on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

The Gamecocks are eyeing a third straight conference tournament title and their fifth in the last six years. A key to their success has been their well-balanced attack, with four players reaching double figures in the quarterfinal against Vanderbilt and five doing the same in the semifinal win over Oklahoma. Joyce Edwards' 13.0 points per game lead the Gamecocks and rank 356th in the country.

Texas Longhorns news & key performers

Texas enters the title game riding a 15-game winning streak. The Longhorns leaned on a stellar performance from SEC Player of the Year Madison Booker in the semifinals, as she poured in 25 points, including 18 in the first half, to help Texas build an early lead. Senior guard Rori Harmon, whose season was derailed early by a knee injury, has since made a full recovery and reestablished herself as a two-way force for the Longhorns. With both teams at the top of their game, Sunday’s championship clash promises to be a thrilling battle for conference supremacy.