How to watch today's Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Slovan Bratislava and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Slovan Bratislava and AC Milan will face off in the Champions League at the National Football Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts are rock bottom in the group standings, having lost all of their first four games. AC Milan are 20th in the standings, with two wins from their four matches. Having been held in their last two league games, Milan will be looking to return to winning ways with this fixture.

How to watch Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, UniMas, TUDN and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League National Football Stadium

The match will be played at the National Football Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

Matteo Gabbia returned to action on Saturday evening after recovering from a thigh injury, leaving Milan nearly at full strength for their trip to Bratislava.

However, Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi remain long-term absentees, and Luka Jovic continues to deal with a groin problem.

Slovan Bratislava team news

Slovan’s primary danger lies in Tigran Barseghyan, who has an impressive tally of 11 goals in 14 league matches this season. The squad has no new injury concerns heading into the match.

