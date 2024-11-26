+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Slovan Bratislava and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Slovan Bratislava and AC Milan will face off in the Champions League at the National Football Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts are rock bottom in the group standings, having lost all of their first four games. AC Milan are 20th in the standings, with two wins from their four matches. Having been held in their last two league games, Milan will be looking to return to winning ways with this fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, UniMas, TUDN and ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
National Football Stadium

The match will be played at the National Football Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 12.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan Probable lineups

Slovan BratislavaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestMIL
71
D. Takac
12
K. Bajric
4
G. Kashia
6
K. Wimmer
28
C. Blackman
21
R. Mak
33
J. Kucka
93
I. Metsoko
88
K. Savvidis
11
T. Barseghyan
13
D. Strelec
16
M. Maignan
2
D. Calabria
28
M. Thiaw
19
T. Hernandez
23
F. Tomori
29
Y. Fofana
11
C. Pulisic
21
S. Chukwueze
10
R. Leao
14
T. Reijnders
90
T. Abraham

4-2-3-1

MILAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vladimir Weiss

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Paulo Fonseca

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

AC Milan team news

Matteo Gabbia returned to action on Saturday evening after recovering from a thigh injury, leaving Milan nearly at full strength for their trip to Bratislava.

However, Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi remain long-term absentees, and Luka Jovic continues to deal with a groin problem.

Slovan Bratislava team news

Slovan’s primary danger lies in Tigran Barseghyan, who has an impressive tally of 11 goals in 14 league matches this season. The squad has no new injury concerns heading into the match.

Form

SLB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

MIL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

