National Football Stadium
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Slovakia U21 vs Spain U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

EURO U21Slovakia U21 vs Spain U21Slovakia U21Spain U21

How to watch the EURO U21 match between Slovakia U21 and Spain U21, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Slovakia U21 welcomes Spain U21 to the Tehelné Pole in Bratislava on Wednesday for their opening match in Group A of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

The hosts, making their third appearance in the tournament, face a stern challenge against one of the continent’s most successful youth sides. With both teams eager to start their campaign on a positive note, this encounter promises intensity and quality.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Slovakia U21 vs Spain U21 online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the match between Slovakia U21 and Spain U21 will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Slovakia U21 vs Spain U21 kick-off time

crest
EURO U21 - Grp. A
National Football Stadium

The match will be played at Tehelné Pole in Bratislava on Wednesday, with kick-off at 12 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Slovakia U21 vs Spain U21 Probable lineups

Slovakia U21Home team crest

3-5-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestESP
1
L. Belko
2
J. Jakubko
4
A. Obert
21
S. Kopacek
13
N. Sikula
8
M. Svidersky
14
M. Sauer
6
D. Holly
10
S. Nebyla
18
N. Marcelli
9
R. Cerepkai
1
A. Iturbe
2
M. Pubill
3
C. Mosquera
18
G. Martin
4
R. Marin
8
B. Turrientes
7
D. Lopez
10
P. Torre
20
A. Moleiro
6
J. Guerra
9
M. Joseph

4-2-3-1

ESPAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Kentos

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Denia

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Slovakia U21 team news

Slovakia U21 enter the tournament as hosts, hoping to leverage home advantage in a tough group that also features Spain, Italy, and Romania. The squad is led by Verona midfielder Tomáš Suslov, whose senior international experience will be crucial for the young side.

Slovakia’s recent form has been inconsistent, with two wins, three losses, and a draw in their last six outings, and a tendency to both score and concede frequently. Importantly, there are no reported injuries or suspensions in the Slovak camp, allowing coach Jaroslav Kentoš to select from a full-strength squad for this opener.

Spain U21 team news

Spain U21, under coach Santi Denia, arrives as one of the tournament favorites, having qualified as the qualification group's winners and boasting a formidable recent record in the competition.

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Spain, so Denia is expected to field a strong lineup.

Form

SVK
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ESP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

SVK

Last 5 matches

ESP

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

8

Goals scored

15
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

