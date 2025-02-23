How to Watch Skate for L.A. Strong: Live Stream Charity Hockey Game, TV Channel

NHL stars will unite for L.A. Strong to play a charity game to support wildfire relief in response to the tragic L.A. wildfires.
Game Details
Date
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Time
6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT
Venue
Crypto.com Arena
Location
Los Angeles, CA
TV Channel
FanDuel Sports Network North Extra
Live Stream
Team Rosters
Team Los Angeles:
- Anze Kopitar (LA Kings)
- Trevor Moore (LA Kings)
- Drew Doughty (LA Kings)
- Special Guest: Wayne Gretzky
Team NHL All-Stars:
- Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)
- Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)
- Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)
- Special Guest: Luc Robitaille
Event Format
The charity game will feature:
- Two 25-minute periods
- Skills competition during intermission
- Post-game autograph session
- Silent auction featuring game-worn jerseys
How to Watch
The game will air live on FanDuel Sports Network North Extra with play-by-play commentary from Alex Faust and color analysis from Jim Fox. Viewers can stream the event through Fubo with a valid subscription.
What to Expect
This star-studded charity game brings together NHL legends and current stars to support communities affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires. All proceeds will benefit the L.A. Strong Foundation, providing immediate assistance to displaced families and supporting long-term rebuilding efforts. The event marks the first major hockey fundraiser of 2025, with organizers hoping to raise over $1 million through ticket sales, auctions, and direct donations. Fans can expect an entertaining mix of competitive hockey and special moments, including a ceremonial puck drop by local first responders who battled the devastating wildfires.
