How to Watch Skate for L.A. Strong: Live Stream Charity Hockey Game, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and stream Skate for L.A. Strong Charity Hockey Game.

NHL stars will unite for L.A. Strong to play a charity game to support wildfire relief in response to the tragic L.A. wildfires.

Game Details

Date Sunday, February 23, 2025 Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Crypto.com Arena Location Los Angeles, CA TV Channel FanDuel Sports Network North Extra Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Team Rosters

Team Los Angeles:

Anze Kopitar (LA Kings)

Trevor Moore (LA Kings)

Drew Doughty (LA Kings)

Special Guest: Wayne Gretzky

Team NHL All-Stars:

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers)

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Special Guest: Luc Robitaille

Event Format

The charity game will feature:

Two 25-minute periods

Skills competition during intermission

Post-game autograph session

Silent auction featuring game-worn jerseys

How to Watch

The game will air live on FanDuel Sports Network North Extra with play-by-play commentary from Alex Faust and color analysis from Jim Fox. Viewers can stream the event through Fubo with a valid subscription.

What to Expect

This star-studded charity game brings together NHL legends and current stars to support communities affected by the recent Los Angeles wildfires. All proceeds will benefit the L.A. Strong Foundation, providing immediate assistance to displaced families and supporting long-term rebuilding efforts. The event marks the first major hockey fundraiser of 2025, with organizers hoping to raise over $1 million through ticket sales, auctions, and direct donations. Fans can expect an entertaining mix of competitive hockey and special moments, including a ceremonial puck drop by local first responders who battled the devastating wildfires.

