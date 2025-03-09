How to Watch Shriners Children's 500: Live Stream NASCAR Cup Series, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Shriners Children's 500 NASCAR Cup Series race.

The NASCAR Cup Series is set to ignite the desert landscape as it heads to Phoenix Raceway for the highly anticipated Shriners Children's 500 on Sunday, March 9. This event marks the fourth race of the 2025 season and promises to be an electrifying spectacle, with all eyes on the Next Gen car as it takes to the one-mile tri-oval track for the seventh time.

Race Information

Date Sunday, March 9, 2025 Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Where Phoenix Raceway TV Channel Fox Sports 1 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

Race Preview

As the series leaves the Circuit of the Americas, William Byron leads the regular season points standings, closely followed by Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell, who recently secured back-to-back wins. Bell's momentum could make him a strong contender at Phoenix, while Byron's consistency will be crucial in maintaining his lead. Other drivers like Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott will also be looking to make a statement at this pivotal race.

Practice and qualifying sessions will take place on Saturday, March 8, with practice starting at 2:05 p.m. ET and qualifying at 3:10 p.m. ET. These sessions will be crucial for drivers to fine-tune their setups and secure a favourable starting position.

The Shriners Children's 500 boasts a substantial prize pool of $11,055,250, making it a lucrative event for all participants. With 37 drivers competing, the competition will be fierce as they battle for every position and the coveted top spot.

Live stream Shriners Children's 500 on Fubo

