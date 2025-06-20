Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and livestream Shore Lunch 250: ARCA Menards Series.

The ARCA Menards Series returns to Elko Speedway for the Shore Lunch 250, scheduled for Saturday, June 21, 2025. This event marks the eighth race of the 20-race season and will take place at the 0.375-mile paved oval in Elko New Market, Minnesota.

Event Information

When Saturday, June 21, 2025 Time 9:00 PM ET Where Elko Speedway TV Channel Fox Sports 2 Live Stream Fubo (Try for free!)

As the series heads into Elko, Brenden Queen leads the championship standings with 158 points, closely followed by Lawless Alan and Lavar Scott, both with 157 points. Queen has already secured two wins this season, while Alan and Scott have demonstrated consistent top-five finishes.

Among the drivers to watch is Lavar Scott, who is coming off a string of three consecutive top-five finishes. William Sawalich, currently sixth in the standings, will also be a strong contender, especially racing on his home track in Minnesota.

With no former Shore Lunch 250 winners in the field, a new face is guaranteed to claim victory at Elko Speedway this year. The tight points battle and the presence of several rising stars promise an exciting and unpredictable race.

Live stream Shore Lunch 250 on Fubo: Start your subscription now!

Regional restrictions may apply. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.