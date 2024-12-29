+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
How to watch today's Sheffield United vs West Brom Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and West Bromwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United will take on West Brom in the Championship at the Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The hosts, who are the league leaders, have a point's advantage over second-placed Burnley, a team they lost 0-2 to in a top-of-the-table clash in their most recent outing. The visitors are 13 points behind the hosts, in eighth place in the standings. Like Sheffield, West Brom have also only lost one out of their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sheffield United vs West Bromwich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sheffield United vs West Bromwich kick-off time

The match will be played at Bramall Lane on Sunday, with kick-off at 7.30 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United will remain without Femi Seriki, Oliver Arblaster, and Tyrese Campbell as they recover from their respective injuries.

They will be confident of picking up three points and reclaiming the top spot before the New Year.

West Bromwich team news

West Bromwich Albion are also dealing with absences, as Daryl Dike and Semi Ajayi continue their recovery. Both players are projected to return to action around mid-January.

Form

SHU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

WBA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

SHU

Last 5 matches

WBA

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

8

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

