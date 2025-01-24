How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Hull City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sheffield United and Hull, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United will take on Hull City in the Championship at the Bramall Lane on Friday.

The hosts are placed second in the league standings - one point behind the leaders, Leeds United having defeated Swansea City in their last outing.

Hull lost to QPR in their last outing. They are 21st in the standings and need a brilliant performance to even trouble the in-form hosts.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Hull online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, and CBS in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sheffield United vs Hull kick-off time

Championship - Championship Bramall Lane

The match will be played at the Bramall Lane on Friday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sheffield United team news

Sheffield United are still dealing with a significant number of injuries, with Oliver Arblaster, Harry Souttar, Femi Seriki, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Vinicius Souza, Jamie Shackleton, Tom Davies, and Tyrese Campbell all unavailable.

Hull team news

Kasey Palmer has been ruled out until February, adding to a growing Hull list of absentees that includes Charlie Hughes, Oscar Zambrano, Liam Millar, Mohamed Belloumi, and Ryan Giles.

There are no fresh injury concerns for either team ahead of the clash on Friday.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

