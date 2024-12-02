How to watch today's Sevilla vs Osasuna La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Sevilla and Osasuna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sevilla will aim to notch back-to-back wins when they host Osasuna at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Monday's La Liga clash.

Under Garcia Pimienta, Sevilla have experienced an up-and-down campaign, recording five victories, three draws, and six defeats from their 14 league matches. November began on a sour note for them, with successive losses to Real Sociedad and Leganes. However, they rediscovered their form with a crucial home win over Rayo Vallecano in their most recent outing.

Osasuna, meanwhile, are punching above their weight this season after finishing 11th last term. With six wins, four draws, and four losses from their opening 14 games, they’ve set their sights on securing European football. That said, their momentum has stalled recently, having collected just one point from their last two matches.

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Sevilla and Osasuna will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Sevilla vs Osasuna kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

The La Liga match between Sevilla and Osasuna will be played at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:00 pm PT/3:00 pm ET on Monday, December 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Sevilla will be without winger Chidera Ejuke, who remains sidelined with a hamstring issue, while defender Tanguy Nianzou is not expected to return until 2025 due to a thigh injury. Goalkeeper Orjan Nyland is making progress in his recovery but will miss Monday's encounter.

On a positive note, midfielder Lucien Agoume is available after serving a one-game suspension. Despite his return, he might find himself on the bench, as head coach Garcia Pimienta is likely to stick with the starting lineup that triumphed against Rayo Vallecano.

Osasuna team news

For the visitors, Vicente Moreno has no new injury headaches to contend with, ensuring most of his squad is available for the trip to Seville. However, he will have to do without midfielder Lucas Torro, who is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards. In Torro's absence, Iker Munoz could be handed just his second La Liga start of the season.

