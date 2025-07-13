How to watch Seattle Storm vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics, including how to watch and team news.

Two of the WNBA’s most dynamic scorers go head-to-head this Sunday as Skylar Diggins and the Seattle Storm (13-8) welcome Brittney Sykes and the Washington Mystics (10-10) to Climate Pledge Arena.

Washington is gaining steam at just the right time. The Mystics have climbed to seventh in the overall league standings following back-to-back home wins, inching closer to solidifying a playoff spot in the top-eight. What's even more promising? The franchise will be represented by two rising stars in the upcoming WNBA All-Star Game—rookie sensations Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, the No. 3 and No. 4 overall picks from this year’s draft, respectively.

Seattle, meanwhile, continues to keep pace near the top of the standings. Fresh off a successful East Coast swing that included wins in New York and Atlanta, the Storm returned home and handled business against Connecticut. That victory marked their third win in four games, their only stumble coming in a tight road loss to those same Sun. As things stand, Seattle is fourth in the league—just one game back of the New York Liberty for third.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Seattle Storm vs Washington Mystics game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Seattle Storm vs Washington Mystics: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics will take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Washington Mystics Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: MNMT and CW Seattle

MNMT and CW Seattle Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics live on ABC and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Seattle Storm vs Washington Mystics Team News & Key Performers

Seattle Storm Team News

In their most recent outing, the Storm got a major boost from Gabby Williams, who poured in 18 points against the Sun. Williams, now in her fourth season with Seattle since arriving from Chicago, is one of three Storm players heading to the All-Star Game. The versatile 5’11” forward is stuffing the stat sheet this year, averaging 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Joining her in the All-Star festivities will be 6’2” veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike, who’ll be a starter. She continues to be a two-way force, posting 17.0 points and 7.8 boards per game while anchoring the paint. Rounding out the trio is none other than Skylar Diggins, the floor general and engine of the Storm, who leads the team in scoring (18.2 PPG) and assists (5.9 APG).

Washington Mystics Team News

For the Mystics, it was Brittney Sykes who set the tone in their most recent win over Las Vegas, dropping 18 points and continuing to make a statement after being snubbed from this year’s All-Star roster. At 31, the veteran guard is still getting it done, leading Washington with 17.5 points and 4.5 assists per game while chipping in nearly four rebounds a night.

Helping power the Mystics’ playoff push are Citron and Iriafen. Citron, the Notre Dame product, is averaging 14.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest, while Iriafen is doing serious work in the post, logging 12.2 points and 8.4 boards per game in her debut campaign out of USC.

Head-to-Head Records

