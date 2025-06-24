How to watch Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever, including how to watch and team news.

The Indiana Fever (6-7) will wrap up a tough road swing on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, when they square off against the Seattle Storm (9-5) in the Emerald City. Still searching for consistency away from home, Indiana has now dropped three straight road games and will look to avoid a sweep on this West Coast trip.

The Fever have fallen in back-to-back outings, beginning with an 88-77 setback to the Golden State Valkyries before losing 89-81 to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Despite a strong start against the defending champions, Indiana squandered a six-point halftime edge, undone by 18 turnovers and some cold shooting from beyond the arc (6-for-23).

On the other side, the Storm are riding a wave of momentum, having won six of their last seven. Seattle responded to a narrow 76-70 defeat at the hands of Golden State with an impressive trio of victories, toppling the Sparks, Aces, and reigning champs New York Liberty. Their most recent outing saw them dismantle the Liberty 89-79, capitalising on 21 New York turnovers and showcasing efficient ball movement with a 24-to-10 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: NBA TV, WTHR-13, and CW Seattle

NBA TV, WTHR-13, and CW Seattle Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever Team News & Key Performers

Seattle Storm Team News

The Storm extended their winning streak to three games, continuing their offensive surge by posting 90-plus points for the second time in their last three outings. Seattle seized control early in the third quarter and maintained a firm grip on the lead the rest of the way, never allowing their opponents a chance to claw back into the contest.

Nneka Ogwumike spearheaded the offense with a team-high 26 points, while Gabby Williams chipped in a well-rounded effort, finishing with 12 points and dishing out 10 assists. Although Seattle came up short in the rebounding department, they made up for it by forcing 21 turnovers and outscoring their opponent in the paint by six, a key advantage that helped tilt the game in their favour.

Seattle shot 42.7% from the floor and made eight of 26 attempts from deep. Nneka Ogwumike was the star of the night, finishing with 26 points, seven rebounds, and contributions across the stat sheet, including two steals and two blocks.

Indiana Fever Team News

The Fever travelled to Las Vegas last Sunday, where they squandered a six-point advantage built before halftime. Indiana couldn’t hang on down the stretch, hampered by 18 turnovers and a shaky shooting performance; they converted just 48.6% from the field and struggled from beyond the arc, going 6-of-23.

Aliyah Boston led the scoring with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Caitlin Clark posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 assists, though she struggled from long range, connecting on just one of 10 three-point attempts and committing eight turnovers.

The status of veteran forward DeWanna Bonner remains uncertain, as she’s listed as doubtful for Tuesday's tilt after missing four straight contests due to personal reasons.

Head-to-Head Records

