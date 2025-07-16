How to watch Seattle Storm vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Golden State Valkyries, including how to watch and team news.

The Seattle Storm (13-9) are back on their home floor Wednesday night, welcoming the Golden State Valkyries (10-11) to Climate Pledge Arena for a compelling Western Conference clash.

Golden State enters the contest trying to steady the ship after a rocky stretch that’s seen them drop four of their last five games. Sitting in eighth place in the standings and trailing first-place Minnesota by eight games, the Valkyries have struggled away from home, going just 3-7 on the road this season. Their most recent outing was a heartbreaker—a 78-77 loss to Phoenix on Monday, sealed by a clutch Alyssa Thomas free throw with one second left on the clock.

Seattle, on the other hand, is coming off a narrow 74-69 defeat at the hands of the Washington Mystics on Sunday. Despite the setback, the Storm are still very much in the playoff hunt, sitting in fourth place in the league and just 5.5 games behind the Lynx. They’ve gone 7-4 at home and have won three of their last five overall.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Seattle Storm vs Golden State Valkyries game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Seattle Storm vs Golden State Valkyries: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Seattle Storm and the Golden State Valkyries will take place on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Date Wednesday, July 16, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Arena Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Golden State Valkyries Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: CW, KPIX+, and KMAX 31

CW, KPIX+, and KMAX 31 Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!), ESPN+

Seattle Storm vs Golden State Valkyries Team News & Key Performers

Seattle Storm Team News

Skylar Diggins continues to steer the ship for Seattle, averaging a team-best 17.9 points and 5.8 assists per game, while Nneka Ogwumike leads on the glass with 7.7 rebounds per outing.

The Storm average 81.6 points per game, eighth overall, but what they lack in scoring explosion, they make up for with sharp shooting. Seattle ranks third in both field goal percentage (45.2%) and three-point efficiency (34.6%). Defensively, they’re one of the stingier teams as well, holding opponents to 79 points per game (third-best). However, they do allow a 43.7% shooting clip from the field and 33.1% from deep—both ranking eighth in the league.

Golden State Valkyries Team News

Offensively, the Valkyries haven’t quite found their rhythm. They’re averaging just 80.1 points per game, fourth-lowest in the league, while shooting a rough 40.6% from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc, both among the league’s bottom two. However, their calling card has been defense. Golden State allows just 78.6 points per contest, second-best in the WNBA, and they’ve been incredibly stingy with opponent shooting, leading the league in field goal percentage defense (40.4%). Teams haven’t fared much better from long range either, shooting just 33% against them, placing Golden State in the league’s top half in that category.

Leading the way for the Valkyries is Kayla Thornton, who’s putting up 14.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per outing, while Veronica Burton is doing a solid job orchestrating the offense with 5.4 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Seattle Storm and the Golden State Valkyries in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: