How to watch Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA game between the Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings, including how to watch and team news.

The 2025 WNBA season rolls on Tuesday, June 3, with the Dallas Wings traveling north to face the Seattle Storm in a Commissioner’s Cup clash at Climate Pledge Arena.

Seattle enters the matchup looking to snap a frustrating three-game skid, most recently falling 75-70 to the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Despite a gritty 20-point effort from Gabby Williams, the Storm couldn't overcome their turnover woes and sluggish offense, marking their third consecutive defeat—all decided by single digits.

The Wings haven't fared much better, dropping back-to-back contests to the Chicago Sky. After giving up 29 points in the fourth quarter and coughing up 17 turnovers in an 11-point loss last Thursday, Dallas followed it up with another stumble two days later.

Below, GOAL provides everything you need to know about the upcoming Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings game, including the injury report, key players, and where to watch.

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings: Date and Tip-off Time

The highly anticipated WNBA battle between the Fever and the Sun will take place on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena.

Date Tuesday, June 3, 2025 Time 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Arena Climate Pledge Arena Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Online: TV Channels and Live Streams

TV Channel: ION

Livestream: Fubo (Try for free!)

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup live on ION and Fubo Streaming Platform.

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings Team News & Key Performers

Seattle Storm Team News

Seattle failed to cover the spread against Las Vegas and struggled to find rhythm offensively, managing just seven trips to the free-throw line while committing 19 turnovers. Williams led the team with 20 points and four boards, and Skylar Diggins added 11 points along with five dimes.

Diggins continues to anchor Seattle’s offense, leading the team with 17.9 points and 6.6 assists per contest. Veteran forward Nneka Ogwumike remains a steady force in the paint, contributing 16.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per outing, while Williams has chipped in 14.0 points and 3.6 assists.

Dallas Wings Team News

Arike Ogunbowale’s 37-point explosion in the first game wasn't enough, and while NaLyssa Smith led the scoring with 20 points in the rematch, Dallas once again came up short.

Paige Bueckers, the rookie sensation averaging 14.7 points and 6.7 assists per game, missed Saturday’s game with a concussion and is ruled out for Tuesday’s contest. Without her floor leadership, the Wings will continue to rely heavily on Ogunbowale (17.3 PPG, 3.9 APG). They’ll also look for a spark from DiJonai Carrington, last year’s Most Improved Player, who’s averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings in WNBA matchups heading into this finals series: