How to watch today's Scotland vs Greece Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A Qualification match between Scotland and Greece, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland took a significant step toward preserving their League A status with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Greece in the first leg of their Nations League play-off in Piraeus.

Steve Clarke's side now hold a narrow advantage heading into Sunday’s decisive showdown at Hampden Park, following a resilient display in Athens. A Scott McTominay penalty separated the teams at halftime, but Scotland spent much of the second period under pressure, showing grit and discipline to secure a crucial clean sheet.

With the home leg looming, Scotland will be favorites to retain their top-tier spot, and Clarke handed international debuts to two players in the first leg. Ryan Christie is available again after serving a suspension, though he may have to settle for a place on the bench. Clarke could opt to stick with the same starting lineup, meaning Lewis Ferguson may continue on the left in a 4-2-3-1 system.

Greece, despite the defeat, showed signs of danger, particularly through 17-year-old Konstantinos Karetsas, who impressed after coming off the bench. Ivan Jovanovic has no fresh injury concerns but will be forced into one alteration as Manolis Siopis serves a suspension, with Christos Zafeiris likely to step in. The hosts may also turn to Vangelis Pavlidis in attack, possibly replacing Fotis Ioannidis, while Karetsas is in contention for a starting role after his strong second-half showing.

How to watch Scotland vs Greece online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League play-off match between Scotland and Greece will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Scotland vs Greece kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A Qualification - UEFA Nations League A Qualification Hampden Park

The UEFA Nations League match between Scotland and Greece will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Sunday, March 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Ryan Christie missed the first-leg clash due to suspension but is set to return to the squad for Sunday's decisive meeting, though he may have to settle for a place among the substitutes.

After securing a 1-0 win in Greece, Steve Clarke could stick with the same starting lineup, keeping Scott McTominay in an advanced midfield role behind Che Adams, while Kenny McLean and Billy Gilmour continue to anchor the midfield.

Greece team news

For Greece, there are no fresh injury or suspension concerns, but head coach Ivan Jovanovic may look to tweak his lineup in search of a comeback. One potential switch could see Vangelis Pavlidis replace Fotis Ioannidis as the focal point of the attack, with Christos Tzolis and Giorgos Masouras expected to retain their places out wide.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SCO Last match GRE 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Greece 0 - 1 Scotland 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

