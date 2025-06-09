How to watch today's Saudi Arabia U20 vs Mali U20 Toulon Tournament game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Toulon Tournament match between Saudi Arabia U23 and Mali U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Toulon Tournament (Maurice Revello) continues with an intriguing clash as Saudi Arabia U23 faces Mali U20 on Monday at the Stade de Lattre de Tassigny in Aubagne, France.

Both teams enter the match looking to make a statement in the group stage, with Saudi Arabia seeking to build on their recent win over Panama and Mali aiming for their first win in the competition. The hosts are third while the visitors are fourth in the group standings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Saudi Arabia U23 vs Mali U20 online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Saudi Arabia U23 vs Mali U20 kick-off time

The match will be played on Monday at the Stade de Lattre with kick-off at 8 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Saudi Arabia U23 team news

Saudi Arabia come into this encounter after a mixed run of results in their last six matches. Their defensive record has been relatively solid, conceding an average of one goal per game, but they have also struggled to consistently find the back of the net, averaging just one goal scored per match.

The squad boasts a blend of youth and experience, with key attacking options like Abdullah Radif, who scored two goals in the group stage already, available for selection. As of now, there are no reported injuries or suspensions affecting the squad.

Mali U20 team news

Mali, meanwhile, has had a challenging start to their Toulon campaign, with one draw and one loss from their opening two matches. They have managed to score and concede one goal in each of those games, highlighting both their resilience and the need for greater attacking impetus.

The team is still searching for its first victory and will be motivated to turn their fortunes around against Saudi Arabia. There are currently no confirmed reports of injuries or suspensions within the Mali U20 camp.

