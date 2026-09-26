Liga MX - Game Week 10 26 Sept 2026 - 23:05 Estadio Nuevo Corona

Today's game between Santos Laguna and Pachuca will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 11:05 PM.

Santos Laguna vs Pachuca is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Santos Laguna host Pachuca at Estadio Nuevo Corona in Torreon in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that carries contrasting pressures for each side.

Renato Paiva's Santos Laguna arrive at this match in a difficult stretch of the season. Sitting deep in the relegation zone, Los Guerreros need points urgently, and their recent form has offered only partial encouragement.

Pachuca, managed by Benjamin Mora, come into this fixture in a more settled position. Los Tuzos have been unbeaten across their last four outings and will look to build on that momentum away from home.

Santos showed they can compete at this level with a win over Toluca in their most recent league outing, a result that will have lifted confidence ahead of this test. Whether Paiva's side can back that up against a Pachuca team with genuine playoff ambitions is the central question.

For Pachuca, a positive result in Torreon would strengthen their grip on a place in the top half and keep the playoff push on track through the second half of the Apertura.

Read on for all the details on how to watch Santos Laguna vs Pachuca live.

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Pachuca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Renato Paiva takes charge of Santos Laguna for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Benjamin Mora leads Pachuca into the match. As with Santos Laguna, no injury, suspension, or lineup data is currently available for the away side. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Santos Laguna head into this fixture with a record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win over Toluca, which followed a 2-1 victory over FC Juarez. In that five-match run, Santos scored seven goals and conceded six, with defeats to Cruz Azul and Puebla providing the low points. The win over Toluca is the brightest result in an otherwise inconsistent stretch.

Pachuca's last five competitive outings show two wins, three draws, and no defeats. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw away to Tijuana, and they also beat Atlante 3-0 and FC Juarez 2-0 in that run. Los Tuzos scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches. The unbeaten run reflects a side that has found a measure of solidity even when results have not always gone their way.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Pachuca beat Santos Laguna 4-2 in a Liga MX fixture at Estadio Hidalgo. Before that, Santos won 1-0 at home in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Pachuca hold three wins to Santos Laguna's one, with one draw, and have scored ten goals to Santos' six.

Standings

Santos Laguna sit 17th in the Liga MX Apertura table, placing them in the relegation zone and making this fixture a must-win situation for Paiva's side. Pachuca are 11th, on the fringes of the playoff places, and a win in Torreon would move them closer to the top seven.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos Laguna vs Pachuca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: