Liga Portugal
team-logoSanta Clara
Estadio do Sao Miguel
team-logoSporting CP
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Santa Clara vs Sporting CP Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Santa Clara and Sporting CP, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Santa Clara host Sporting CP at Estádio de São Miguel in Ponta Delgada on Saturday in Liga Portugal.

Santa Clara are currently eighth with 11 points while Sporting CP sit second with 22 points. Sporting hold a dominant head-to-head record, winning 12 of their last 14 meetings with Santa Clara.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Santa Clara vs Sporting online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
GolTVWatch here

The match will be shown live on fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Santa Clara vs Sporting CP kick-off time

crest
Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal
Estadio do Sao Miguel

The match will be played at Estádio de São Miguel in Ponta Delgada on Saturday, with kick-off at 4.30pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Santa Clara vs Sporting CP lineups

Santa ClaraHome team crest

5-4-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestSCP
1
C
Gabriel Batista
21
F. Venancio
42
L. Soares
64
Paulo Victor
13
Luis Rocha
23
S. Lima
8
P. Ferreira
70
Vinicius
35
S. Araujo
6
Adriano
29
Wendel
1
R. Silva
22
I. Fresneda
20
M. Araujo
25
G. Inacio
26
O. Diomande
8
P. Goncalves
17
Trincao
52
J. Simoes
10
G. Catamo
42
C
M. Hjulmand
97
L. Suarez

4-2-3-1

SCPAway team crest

SC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Matos

SCP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Borges

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Santa Clara team news

Pedro Pacheco remains unavailable through injury, leaving the hosts slightly short at the back. Vinícius continues to be their main attacking outlet with three goals in nine appearances, while midfielder Serginho has added two strikes of his own.

Despite showing defensive discipline this season, Santa Clara have found it difficult to maintain consistency against stronger opponents.

Sporting CP team news

Daniel Bragança and Nuno Santos remain sidelined by injuries.

Luis Suárez is Sporting’s top scorer, and Pedro Gonçalves has contributed six goals and four assists. 

Form

SC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

SCP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

SC

Last 5 matches

SCP

1

Win

0

Draws

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

