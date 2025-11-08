How to watch today's Santa Clara vs Sporting CP Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Santa Clara host Sporting CP at Estádio de São Miguel in Ponta Delgada on Saturday in Liga Portugal.

Santa Clara are currently eighth with 11 points while Sporting CP sit second with 22 points. Sporting hold a dominant head-to-head record, winning 12 of their last 14 meetings with Santa Clara.

Santa Clara vs Sporting CP kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio do Sao Miguel

The match will be played at Estádio de São Miguel in Ponta Delgada on Saturday, with kick-off at 4.30pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Santa Clara team news

Pedro Pacheco remains unavailable through injury, leaving the hosts slightly short at the back. Vinícius continues to be their main attacking outlet with three goals in nine appearances, while midfielder Serginho has added two strikes of his own.

Despite showing defensive discipline this season, Santa Clara have found it difficult to maintain consistency against stronger opponents.

Sporting CP team news

Daniel Bragança and Nuno Santos remain sidelined by injuries.

Luis Suárez is Sporting’s top scorer, and Pedro Gonçalves has contributed six goals and four assists.

