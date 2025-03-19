How to watch today's UC San Diego vs Southern NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UC San Diego vs Southern NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The UC San Diego Tritons (20-15) and the Southern Jaguars (20-14) are set to square off in a First Four showdown on Wednesday night at Pauley Pavilion, tipping off at 9 pm ET on ESPNU.

Making their maiden voyage into the NCAA Division I Tournament, the Tritons are no strangers to March drama, having punched their ticket with a thrilling Big West Championship triumph in Henderson, Nevada.

Meanwhile, Southern enters the matchup red-hot, winning 10 of their last 11 games while dominating opponents by an average margin of 15 points. The Jaguars wrapped up the 2025 regular-season title before the SWAC Tournament even tipped off.

UC San Diego vs Southern: Date and tip-off time

UC San Diego and Southern will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California.

Date Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Pauley Pavilion Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch UC San Diego vs Southern on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the UC San Diego and the Southern on:

TV Channel: ESPNU

Streaming service: Fubo

UC San Diego Tritons team news & key performers

On the other side, UC San Diego boasts a more balanced offensive approach, averaging 64.1 points per game while holding opponents to just 58.0 ppg. Sumayah Sugapong leads the charge with 14.7 ppg, followed by Sabrina Ma (10.1 ppg). Gracie Gallegos (9.5 ppg), Erin Condron (8.3 ppg), and Kayanna Spriggs (7.9 ppg) round out the top scoring threats for the Tritons.

Southern Jaguars news & key performers

Southern's game plan thrives on defensive intensity, averaging 59.8 points per contest while hauling in 33.6 rebounds, swiping 11 steals per game, and forcing a staggering 18.9 turnovers per outing. Aniya Gourdine has spearheaded the attack, leading the Jaguars with 12.8 points per game, while Soniyah Reed contributes 10.7 ppg. Depth is also key, with Aleighyah Fontenot (7.9 ppg), Tionna Lidge (7.1 ppg), and Jocelyn Tate (6.5 ppg) adding valuable scoring support.