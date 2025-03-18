How to watch today's San Diego State vs UNC basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego State vs UNC basketball NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The North Carolina Tar Heels (22-13, 15-8 ACC) will look to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament's Round of 64 when they square off against the San Diego State Aztecs (21-9, 14-7 MWC) in Tuesday's First Four clash at UD Arena.

Awaiting the winner of this matchup is a date with No. 6 seed Ole Miss in Milwaukee on Friday as part of the South Region bracket.

This marks UNC's 54th appearance in the Big Dance, and history is on their side against the Aztecs. The Tar Heels boast a 2-0 record in the all-time series, though the two programs haven't crossed paths since 1990—both previous meetings coming under the legendary Dean Smith.

On the other hand, San Diego State is no stranger to March Madness, securing its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth. Under head coach Brian Dutcher, the Aztecs have now reached six of the last seven tournaments, proving to be a staple of postseason play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego State vs UNC basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

San Diego State vs UNC basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Aztecs and the Tar Heels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 9:10 pm ET/6:10 pm PT at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Date Tuesday, March 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:10 pm ET/6:10 pm PT Venue UD Arena Location Dayton, Ohio

How to watch San Diego State vs UNC basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Aztecs and the Tar Heels on:

TV Channel: truTV

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

San Diego State Aztecs team news & key performers

While SDSU lost six of its top seven scorers from last year, they've compensated for their offensive departures with a defensive masterclass.

The Aztecs lead the nation in field goal percentage defense, restricting opponents to a stifling 37.8% shooting clip. They've also held teams to just 30.2% from beyond the arc and rank 13th in adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom. Their defensive dominance extends further, sitting at No. 6 in effective field goal percentage defense and No. 8 in two-point percentage defense.

A key figure anchoring that defensive identity is redshirt freshman forward Magoon Gwath, who has emerged as a force in the Mountain West Conference.

The 7-foot standout swept the league's Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors while also earning All-Defensive Team recognition and an honorable mention for the All-Conference squad. Gwath has been a game-changer on both ends, averaging 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per contest.

North Carolina Tar Heels news & key performers

RJ Davis struggled to find his rhythm in North Carolina's ACC Tournament loss to Duke, finishing 4-for-10 from the field and managing just eight points in a frustrating outing.

Then, with 4.1 seconds remaining and the Tar Heels trailing 72-71, a pivotal moment unfolded. Tae'Lubin stepped to the free-throw line, but after missing his first attempt, he converted the second. However, graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers was whistled for a lane violation, nullifying the point and denying UNC a potential tie.

Neither Davis nor Withers wanted their seasons—let alone their collegiate careers—to be defined by those moments. Fortunately, they now have another shot at March Madness redemption.