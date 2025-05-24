How to Watch Memphis Showboats vs Arlington Renegades: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Showboats vs Arlington Renegades UFL game.

Saturday’s UFL action gets underway early with a matchup between two teams whose playoff dreams are already out of reach, as the Memphis Showboats welcome the Arlington Renegades in a pride-driven showdown.

Memphis enters this contest on the heels of their second overtime victory of the season, which, notably, also marked just their second win overall. With a 2-6 record, the Showboats have long been eliminated from postseason contention, but they’ve shown they’re not going to roll over quietly down the stretch.

On the other side, Arlington is still licking its wounds after a crushing defeat last week that may go down as the most painful in team history. With a shot at keeping their playoff hopes alive, the Renegades came up short in dramatic fashion when quarterback Luis Perez threw a costly interception on the final play of the game in DC. The loss dropped Arlington to 3-5 and effectively ended their postseason pursuit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Memphis Showboats vs the Arlington Renegades UFL game.

Memphis Showboats vs Arlington Renegades: Date & kickoff time

The Brahmas will take on the Battlehawks in an electrifying UFL game on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

When Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Showboats vs Arlington Renegades on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Memphis Showboats vs Arlington Renegades Team News & Key Players

Memphis Showboats team news

As for Memphis, quarterback Troy Williams had a quiet performance last week, completing just 5-of-11 throws for 36 yards. His limited passing attempts hinted at a shift in strategy, with the offense opting to keep the ball on the ground. Jalen Jackson led the charge on the ground with 76 yards in the win, raising his season average to 32.8 yards per game. Deneric Prince, their most productive back overall, added 44 yards in that contest and is averaging 34.5 per game this season.

Arlington Renegades team news

Despite the loss, Perez put together a strong statistical outing, completing 32-of-46 passes for 350 yards, tossing two touchdowns through the air and adding nine yards on two carries. However, the offense has struggled to maintain balance, especially with Kalen Ballage sidelined for the season. With Ballage out, the Renegades have leaned more on Dae Dae Hunter, who now carries the load in the backfield and is averaging 37.8 rushing yards per game.

In the receiving game, tight end Sal Cannella continues to be a reliable target with 36 receptions for 363 yards, while wideout Tyler Vaughns, standing at 6'2 and a former USC standout—leads the team with 30 catches for 344 yards.