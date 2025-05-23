How to Watch San Antonio Brahmas vs St. Louis Battlehawks: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs St. Louis Battlehawks UFL game.

Week 9 of the UFL season gets underway this Friday night, as the St. Louis Battlehawks and San Antonio Brahmas square off for the second time this year in a crucial late-season clash.

The Battlehawks are flying high after a dramatic 29-28 win over the Birmingham Stallions in Week 8, rallying from behind in front of their home crowd to snatch victory at the death. That narrow win extended their recent run of strong performances and kept them firmly in the playoff hunt.

On the other hand, San Antonio is reeling after a gut-wrenching 24-22 overtime loss to the Memphis Showboats. Despite the defeat, the Brahmas found success on the ground, racking up 165 rushing yards on 35 carries, an efficient 4.7 yards per attempt—but ultimately fell just short in a back-and-forth battle.

San Antonio Brahmas vs St. Louis Battlehawks: Date & kickoff time

The Brahmas will take on the Battlehawks in an electrifying UFL game on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 am PT at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

When Friday, May 23, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 am PT Venue The Dome at America’s Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs St. Louis Battlehawks on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

San Antonio Brahmas vs St. Louis Battlehawks Team News & Key Players

San Antonio Brahmas team news

For San Antonio, Jashaun Corbin has been a steady presence in the backfield, averaging nearly 47 yards per game and punching in three touchdowns over eight contests. Quarterback Kellen Mond has shown flashes but has struggled with consistency, passing for 597 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions through five games, with a 56.8% completion rate. Meanwhile, Anthony McFarland has provided a change of pace in the ground game, adding 242 rushing yards across six games, though he has yet to find the end zone.

St. Louis Battlehawks team news

St. Louis has leaned heavily on running back Jacob Saylors this season, and he’s delivered with 466 yards and five touchdowns across eight appearances, averaging 4.4 yards per tote. Quarterback Max Duggan, however, has endured an up-and-down campaign, throwing for 563 yards, three touchdowns, and four picks over seven outings, while completing just under 55% of his passes. Wideout Hakeem Butler, though targeted 18 times over five games, has made the most of limited opportunities, hauling in seven receptions for 196 yards and three scores.