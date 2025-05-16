How to Watch San Antonio Brahmas vs Memphis Showboats: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs Memphis Showboats UFL game.

Two teams desperate to get back on track will square off Friday night at the Alamodome, as the Memphis Showboats (1-6) hit the road to face the San Antonio Brahmas (1-6) in a Week 8 UFL clash between two franchises searching for answers.

Memphis enters the matchup having had its fair share of offensive woes this season. The Showboats rank near the bottom of the league in scoring, averaging just 14.7 points per game. Their attack has been relatively stagnant, producing 262.6 yards per outing, 180.7 through the air and just 81.9 on the ground.

On the other side of the field, San Antonio hasn't fared much better. The Brahmas are dead last in the league in scoring, mustering just 13.6 points per game. They also sit at the bottom of the UFL in total offense, averaging 227.6 yards per contest, a modest 98.1 via the run and only 129.4 yards per game through the air.

San Antonio Brahmas vs Memphis Showboats: Date & kickoff time

The Brahmas will take on the Showboats in an electrifying UFL game on Friday, May 16, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas .

When Friday, May 16, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Alamodome Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs Memphis Showboats on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

San Antonio Brahmas vs Memphis Showboats Team News & Key Players

San Antonio Brahmas team news

Running back Jashaun Corbin has been one of the few bright spots for San Antonio, tallying 232 rushing yards and two scores. Quarterback Kellen Mond has had an up-and-down campaign, posting 597 passing yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions over five appearances. His 56.8% completion rate suggests there’s still room for improvement.

Fellow rusher Anthony McFarland has chipped in 242 rushing yards, though he’s yet to find the end zone. Meanwhile, wide receiver Jonathan Adams has been the Brahmas’ most consistent weapon in the passing game, hauling in 30 receptions for 407 yards and two touchdowns across seven games.

Memphis Showboats team news

Memphis, on the other hand, has seen some flashes from its aerial attack, including a recent three-game stretch where a quarterback passed for 638 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception while completing just over 61% of his throws. But with Turner opting to evaluate Troy Williams down the stretch, it’s clear the focus is shifting toward development rather than chasing wins.

With the season winding down and little left to lose, head coach Jim Turner is turning to quarterback Troy Williams to lead the offense this week. Williams has appeared in three games and started once, throwing for 180 yards and a pick, while adding 39 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries. Turner is using this stretch to give younger players valuable reps as the team looks toward the future.