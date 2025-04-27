How to Watch San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks UFL game.

The United Football League's Week 5 schedule brings a critical showdown between two desperate teams, the Houston Roughnecks and the San Antonio Brahmas, with both clubs entering at 1-3 and clinging to their playoff hopes.

The Roughnecks are coming off a 23-16 setback at home against the Michigan Stallions in Week 4. While Houston’s offense showed some life, moving the ball effectively with 328 total yards (264 through the air and 64 on the ground), they struggled to cash in when it mattered most.

On the other side, San Antonio found a rhythm offensively, picking up a much-needed 24-18 road victory over the DC Defenders. The Brahmas came out firing, racking up 18 points before halftime and doing just enough to hang on down the stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Antonio Brahmas vs the Houston Roughnecks UFL game.

San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks: Date & kickoff time

The Brahmas will take on the Roughnecks in an electrifying UFL game on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas .

When Sunday, April 27, 2025 Time 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT Venue Alamodome Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks Team News & Key Players

San Antonio Brahmas team news

As for San Antonio, their win over DC was powered by explosive plays. Aidan Robbins punched in a pair of rushing touchdowns, while Mathew Sexton electrified the special teams unit with a dazzling 83-yard punt return for a score. Under centre, Kellen Mond managed the game with poise, completing 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 121 yards and a touchdown, all while steering clear of turnovers and avoiding sacks.

Houston Roughnecks team news

Quarterback Jalan McClendon has brought a jolt of energy since stepping into the starting role for Houston. In a narrow loss to Birmingham the week prior, McClendon threw for 236 yards and added a rushing touchdown, showing off his mobility and playmaking ability. Despite piling up 328 total yards in that contest, a costly turnover late derailed any chance of pulling off the upset.