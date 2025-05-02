How to Watch St. Louis Blattlehawks vs Arlington Renegades: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. Louis Blattlehawks vs Arlington Renegades UFL game.

The Arlington Renegades and St. Louis Battlehawks, both sitting at 3-2, are set to clash Friday night in a pivotal Week 6 UFL showdown at The Dome at America’s Center.

Arlington enters this matchup hoping to bounce back from a disappointing home loss to the DC Defenders, falling 37-33 in a game where their defense collapsed late. The Renegades surrendered 15 fourth-quarter points and allowed a hefty 389 total yards, letting what could’ve been a statement win slip away.

Meanwhile, St. Louis has been trending upward and comes into the week riding the momentum of a hard-fought 32-27 victory over the Michigan Panthers. The Battlehawks have found a rhythm offensively, averaging 23.6 points per contest with a run-heavy attack that puts up 145.6 yards per game on the ground to complement 134.8 yards through the air.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the St. Louis Blattlehawks vs the Arlington Renegades UFL game.

St. Louis Blattlehawks vs Arlington Renegades: Date & kickoff time

The Blattlehawks will take on the Renegades in an electrifying UFL game on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri .

When Friday, May 2, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue The Dome at America's Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St. Louis Blattlehawks vs Arlington Renegades on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

St. Louis Blattlehawks vs Arlington Renegades Team News & Key Players

St. Louis Blattlehawks team news

For the Battlehawks, quarterback Manny Wilkins remains sidelined due to injury, leaving Max Duggan to guide the offense. Duggan has totalled 202 passing yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in relief duty. The engine of the St. Louis attack has been running back Jacob Saylors, who’s tallied 255 rushing yards and found the end zone four times. Saylors also leads the team in receiving yards (202), while Hakeem Butler has chipped in with 124 yards and two touchdown receptions. Like their opponent, the Battlehawks’ defense has registered 10 sacks this year, though their protection unit has also allowed 13.

Arlington Renegades team news

Under center for Arlington is veteran signal-caller Luis Perez, who has thrown for even 1,000 yards with three touchdowns, three picks, and a solid 70.9% completion rate. Kalen Ballage has led the charge out of the backfield, rushing for 276 yards and two scores while averaging just under five yards per carry. Wideout Isaiah Winstead has emerged as Perez’s top target, hauling in 202 receiving yards at a clip of 10.6 yards per catch. Defensively, the Renegades have applied decent pressure with 12 sacks, though their offensive line has yielded 13 of their own.