How to Watch San Antonio Brahmas vs DC Defenders: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

The DC Defenders (4-2) hit the road for a Week 7 clash with the struggling San Antonio Brahmas (1-5) on Friday night at the Alamodome, as both UFL squads look to bounce back from lopsided losses.

DC is licking its wounds after a tough 38-14 defeat to the Michigan Panthers in Week 6, a game where their defense was shredded for 401 total yards and failed to get consistent stops. Offensively, the Defenders couldn’t find a rhythm, putting them in a position to regroup quickly before heading south.

Meanwhile, San Antonio continues to search for answers. The Brahmas were dismantled 26-3 by the Birmingham Stallions last week, managing just 24 rushing yards on 13 attempts, a paltry average of 1.8 yards per carry that underscores their offensive woes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Antonio Brahmas vs. the DC Defenders UFL game.

San Antonio Brahmas vs DC Defenders: Date & kickoff time

The Brahmas will take on the Defenders in an electrifying UFL game on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

When Friday, May 9, 2025 Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Alamodome Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs DC Defenders on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

San Antonio Brahmas vs DC Defenders Team News & Key Players

San Antonio Brahmas team news

Defenders quarterback Jordan Ta’amu continues to lead the charge under center, having thrown for 1,472 yards with 11 touchdowns against four interceptions on the year. He’s also a dual threat, adding 142 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. Deon Jackson leads DC's backfield with 223 yards and one touchdown. Through the air, Chris Rowland remains Ta’amu’s top target with 395 receiving yards and three touchdowns, although his status for Friday is in doubt due to injury. Overall, seven different Defenders receivers have eclipsed the 100-yard mark this season.

On defense, Anthony Hines has been the anchor, tallying a team-high 37 tackles. DC’s pass rush has been fierce, registering 16 sacks, while their offensive line has allowed just, a stark contrast to their upcoming opponent.

DC Defenders team news

San Antonio’s quarterback carousel continues to spin. Kevin Hogan got the nod last week but managed just 179 passing yards with an interception. Kellen Mond, who’s started the majority of the season, has thrown for 597 yards, two touchdowns, and a pair of picks. Anthony McFarland leads the Brahmas' run game with 242 yards, though the team as a whole has yet to establish consistency on the ground.

Jacob Harris leads all San Antonio receivers with 247 yards, while Jontre Kirklin, second on the team with 140 yards, is questionable to play. On defense, linebacker Jordan Williams has been a bright spot with 47 tackles. However, the Brahmas’ offensive line has struggled mightily, surrendering 15 sacks on the year, while the defense has notched just eight.