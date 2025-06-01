How to Watch San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades: Live Stream UFL Football, TV Channel

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades UFL game.

Sunday’s UFL action kicks off deep in the heart of Texas, as the San Antonio Brahmas welcome the Arlington Renegades in a rematch of their season-opening clash.

San Antonio is looking to bounce back after a lopsided 39-13 defeat at home to the St. Louis Battlehawks. Despite the scoreboard, the Brahmas found success on the ground, racking up 139 rushing yards on 28 carries, an efficient 5.0 yards per attempt, and finding the end zone once via the run.

Arlington enters the contest with a bit more momentum. Although the Renegades were officially eliminated from postseason contention after dropping four straight games, including a 33-30 heartbreaker to DC in Week 8, they showed resilience by routing the Memphis Showboats 30-12 on the road last week. Now sitting at 3-4, Arlington has a chance to reach the .500 mark for the first time in franchise history.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Antonio Brahmas vs the Arlington Renegades UFL game.

San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades: Date & kickoff time

The San Antonio Brahmas will take on the Arlington Renegades in an electrifying UFL game on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

When Sunday, June 1, 2025 Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue The Alamodome Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: ABC

Streaming Service: Fubo, Sling

If you're looking to watch UFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades Team News & Key Players

San Antonio Brahmas team news

For the Brahmas, Jashaun Corbin has led the backfield, posting 460 rushing yards and four touchdowns through nine games, an average of just over 51 yards per outing. Under center, Kellen Mond has put up 700 passing yards and two scores against two interceptions while completing 56.3% of his throws over six appearances. Anthony McFarland has also chipped in with 242 yards on the ground, though he has yet to find paydirt this season.

Arlington Renegades team news

Quarterback Luis Perez has served as the engine of Arlington’s offense, throwing for 1,145 yards across six outings, an average of 190.8 per game, while completing 70.8% of his passes. However, his three touchdown passes have been offset by four interceptions.

On the ground, Dae Dae Hunter has contributed 362 rushing yards and one score, averaging 3.5 yards per carry. In the passing game, Deontay Burnett has emerged as a favorite target, hauling in 29 receptions on 37 looks for 341 yards and three touchdowns.